Missouri governor requests federal disaster assistance for recent flood damage in St. Louis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson requested Thursday for President Biden to issue a major disaster declaration in regard to July flooding near St. Louis.

The request includes the city of St. Louis along with St. Louis, St. Charles and Montgomery counties.

Record rainfall on Tuesday, July 26, resulted in totals up to 10-11 inches, causing a fatality among damaged homes and businesses.

Eight Preliminary Damage Assessment teams — composed of members of the State Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Small Business Administration, Federal Emergency Management Agency and local officials — determined 750 of 1,338 homes assessed sustained major damage.

Additionally, the teams noted 131 of 206 businesses sustained major damage.

"Our state and local teams have been working around the clock to assist Missourians in the St. Louis region and provide resources," Parson said in a news release.

Parson requested Individual Assistance to obtain federal assistance for residents to secure “temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, vehicles, and other qualifying expenses as a result of the flooding and storms.”

He also requested Public Assistance for the $35 million worth of damage to uninsured infrastructure along with the expense of emergency response.

Approval would allow the affected area’s local governments and nonprofits federal assistance for “reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure.”

Anyone requesting assistance is urged to call United Way at 211 or visit their website here . Additional state resources can be found here as well.

