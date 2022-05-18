Watch
Missouri governor signs off on new congressional districts

FILE -Missouri state Rep. Doug Richey points out elements of a proposed congressional redistricting map to fellow lawmakers during a House debate on Monday, May 9, 2022, in Jefferson City, Missouri. The Missouri Legislature gave final approval Thursday, May 12, 2022 to new congressional districts that are expected to continue Republicans' electoral edge in a former swing state that has trended increasingly red.(AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
Posted at 4:22 PM, May 18, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed HB 2909 on Wednesday, which approved eight new congressional districts in Missouri.

Last week, the Missouri Senate voted 22-11 to approve the districts.

The Associated Press previously reported that the new districts are expected to give Republicans an advantage in upcoming elections.

"Today, we signed into law a congressional map that meets our constitutional requirements," Parson said. "This past session, we saw a few individuals' political posturing obstruct key pieces of priority legislation and promote inefficient and ineffective government."

