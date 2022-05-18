Missouri governor signs off on new congressional districts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed HB 2909 on Wednesday, which approved eight new congressional districts in Missouri.

Last week, the Missouri Senate voted 22-11 to approve the districts .

The Associated Press previously reported that the new districts are expected to give Republicans an advantage in upcoming elections.

"Today, we signed into law a congressional map that meets our constitutional requirements," Parson said. "This past session, we saw a few individuals' political posturing obstruct key pieces of priority legislation and promote inefficient and ineffective government."

