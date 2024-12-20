Missouri judge approves request to block abortion ban after voters pass Amendment 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County Circuit Court judge Friday blocked parts of Missouri’s abortion ban after voters passed Amendment 3 in November.

The ruling came after several weeks of court hearings and legal filings in the case to determine the fate of the state’s near-total abortion ban that triggered into effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the decision in Roe v. Wade.

LINK | Read the judge's ruling

Following the passage of Amendment 3 by Missouri voters, Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains led a civil lawsuit seeking legal clarity on the state’s abortion ban.

In Friday’s ruling, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Jerri Zhang ruled in favor of parts of Planned Parenthood’s suit and denied the state’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

KSHB 41's Charlie Keegan read through the judge's ruling and found the following details:

Zhang ruled that Missouri should no longer enforce:



Total ban

Law saying no abortions after 14 weeks

Cannot get an abortion because of Down Syndrome diagnosed

Requiring physicians doing abortions to have admitting privileges at hospitals within 30 minutes or 15miles from where they provide abortions

Requiring providers have a DHSS complication plan

Requiring providers to give women literature before abortions

Requiring women to sign and give their informed consent without coercion

Requiring state to perform pathology on all aborted tissue

Telemedicine ban

Zhang ruled the state should continue to enforce:

Abortion facility licensing law

Require doctors, not APRNs, PAs, or other "advance practice clinicians" to perform abortions

Require in-person doctor visit for abortion

This is a development story and will be updated.

