Missouri, Kansas endorsement tracker: Gov. Kelly backs Harris

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vice President Kamala Harris worked quickly Sunday to jump-start her campaign for the Democratic nomination for president after President Joe Biden announced he had abandoned his bid.

In his announcement, Biden threw his support behind Harris, which set off dozens of similar endorsements from Democratic governors, senators and representatives.

RELATED | Kansas City voters weigh in on Kamala Harris’ future if named Democratic nominee

On Monday morning, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly added her name to the list of governors offering support to Harris’ bid.

“At a time when our country is desperate to restore reproductive rights, strengthen the middle class, safeguard democracy and bring people together, we need her leadership more than ever,” Kelly said about Harris in a post on social media. “I’m proud to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as our country’s next President of the United States.”

Several other prominent Democrats in the Kansas City area issued statements Sunday thanking President Biden for his service.

LINK | These are the possible VP candidates for Kamala Harris

This story will be updated as those elected officials offer thoughts on Harris’ nomination efforts.

—