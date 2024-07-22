Watch Now
Missouri, Kansas endorsement tracker: Gov. Kelly backs Harris

Within hours of President Biden's decision to leave the presidential race, multiple state delegations said they plan to support Vice President Harris for the Democratic Party's nomination. (Scripps News)
Posted at 10:39 AM, Jul 22, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vice President Kamala Harris worked quickly Sunday to jump-start her campaign for the Democratic nomination for president after President Joe Biden announced he had abandoned his bid.

In his announcement, Biden threw his support behind Harris, which set off dozens of similar endorsements from Democratic governors, senators and representatives.

On Monday morning, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly added her name to the list of governors offering support to Harris’ bid.

“At a time when our country is desperate to restore reproductive rights, strengthen the middle class, safeguard democracy and bring people together, we need her leadership more than ever,” Kelly said about Harris in a post on social media. “I’m proud to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as our country’s next President of the United States.”

Several other prominent Democrats in the Kansas City area issued statements Sunday thanking President Biden for his service.

This story will be updated as those elected officials offer thoughts on Harris’ nomination efforts.

