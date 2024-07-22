Kansas City voters weigh in on Kamala Harris’ future if named Democratic nominee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since President Joe Biden announced he will not seek reelection, KSHB 41 has heard from Kansas City voters on whether or not they feel Kamala Harris is the right fit for president.

If Harris emerges as the Democratic nominee, she will become the first Black woman to lead a majority-party ticket in U.S. history.

The Biden-Harris campaign has amended filings with the Federal Election Commission to declare her a candidate — a move that would give her access to campaign funds.

Overnight, Harris received nearly $50 million in campaign donations.

Jeanna Repass, chair of the Kansas Democratic Party, said Biden’s news leaves her feeling bittersweet but excited about Harris’ potential future.

“We’ve had a great president; a man who has served our country with honor for over 50 years. His deliverables are unparalleled in recent history, so I’m sad," Repass said. "I’m sad to see someone who spent so much of their life finally stepping out of the spotlight. The sweet part is how excited I am about our VP he has endorsed, who I’m hoping will be our nominee."

Vice President Kamala Harris started her career as the district attorney of San Francisco. She then went to a statewide office as an attorney general and jumped to the senate before running for president.

She dropped out of the 2020 race before being picked by Biden as his VP.

Harris is the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American to ascend to vice presidency.

Early on in her tenure as VP, Biden assigned her to address the underlying causes of immigration issues. She also spoke frequently on the importance of voting rights.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, Harris became the administration's voice on maternal health and reproductive rights.

Biden’s endorsement could put her on track to become the first female president — an exciting idea to Cassie Woolworth, president of Johnson County Democratic Women South.

“She is so accomplished and can stand on what she has done in her own right," Woolworth said. "I also know after working with Biden the past few years, she will take the baton and continue to increase the freedoms we’ve been fighting for. This is about democracy, and I am voting for my vote to count."

It remains unclear whether Harris will become the nominee or if the party will select an alternative.

