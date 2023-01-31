Missouri lawmaker re-files legislation to make MSHSAA mandated reporters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri lawmaker has again re-filed legislation to ensure employees of the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) are mandated reporters.

Missouri Rep. Doug Richey, who represents Excelsior Springs, announced he has filed HB 139, otherwise known as “Emilyn’s Law.”

HB 139 would ensure that MSHSAA employees are not only state-mandated reporters but also require the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to create a database for all school districts, including information from schools on criminal background checks and specified substantiated allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Emilyn’s Law” is named after former Liberty High School student Emilyn Richardson, who received inappropriate messages from a high school basketball coach.

Richardson and her parents reported these messages to MSHSAA but were shocked to learn MSHSAA employees weren’t obligated to notify the police.

The basketball coach was never charged. However, he was forced to resign.

Richey pre-filed the very same bill back in Dec. 2021.

The MSHSAA bill is a response to a KSHB 41 I-Team investigation back in Nov. 2021 detailing how MSHSAA employees aren’t mandatory reporters.

Richey spoke to KSHB 41 anchor and I-Team investigator Caitlin Knute last November, telling her that making sure MSHSAA is a mandated reporter is a necessary step.

"If a kid gets caught drinking or smoking, [MSHSAA] will punish him. But, yet, they’re not there for the protection of them, against coaches and things of that nature,” Richey told Knute. “Shame on you for not putting this policy in place. And if you’re not going to do it, then I will work to get it done."

—