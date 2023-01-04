Missouri lawmakers open legislative session with focus on sports betting

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- — Legalizing sports wagering is the goal for several Missouri lawmakers as a new legislative session begins.

Missouri Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Mo., pre-filed a bill he said would generate between $10 to $20 million for Missouri schools.

"What we’re seeing is education tax dollars from Missouri citizens spilling over into our border states," Luetkemeyer said. "So, what I want to make sure is that we’re keeping those education dollars here in Missouri and making sure that we’re supporting our schools and supporting our teachers."

The Parkville lawmaker added money would also be put aside for compulsive gambling. He said legalizing sports gaming would prevent people from being scammed in unregulated activity in the state.

Luetkemeyer isn't the only lawmaker in Jefferson City proposing sports wagering legislation.

Missouri Rep. Phil Christofanelli, R-Mo., also introduced legislation this session.

If Missouri lawmakers can legalize sports betting, the state would join several others, including neighboring Illinois and Kansas.

In Kansas, sports betting went live in September 2022.

According to the Kansas Lottery , $536.8 million was generated for September, October and November of 2022. The state's share of that amount was $1,066,490.

Kansas Rep. Stephanie Clayton, D-Kan., voted in favor of sports betting and said it was worth it. However, the Overland Park lawmaker admitted there's room for improvement.

“Some of the biggest changes I would be most used to entertaining would be changing the attracting sports teams to Kansas fund," she said. "I don’t find that particularly likely. So some re-tweaking of that and anything that would allow the state to keep more revenue that was generated from sports wagering."

While Missouri lawmakers attempt to pass sports wagering, residents like Mike Carvahlo cross the state line into Kansas to place bets.

“I think it’s way past time. It makes it much more convenient for people in Missouri. Instead of having to come all the way to Kansas," Carvahlo said. "I’m sure our state government will appreciate keeping those dollars in state instead of sending across the state line.”

