Missouri lawmakers send Blair's Law to governor's desk; bill cracks down on celebratory gunfire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri bill that would crack down on celebratory gunfire is heading to Gov. Mike Parson's desk.

On Thursday, the Missouri legislature passed Senate bill 189, which includes the Blair Law amendment.

Blair's Law is named after Blair Shanahan Lane, who was shot and killed by celebratory gunfire on July 4, 2011.

Michele Shanahan DeMoss, the mother of Blair, has been pushing for Missouri lawmakers to crack down on celebratory gunfire since her daughter died.

Blair's Law makes celebratory gunfire a class E felony after a second offense, and class D felony for three or more offenses.

“I am thankful for everyone that has stood beside me and had some part in getting Blair’s law passed," DeMoss told KSHB 41 in a statement.

