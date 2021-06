KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A hearing over Missouri’s Medicaid expansion lawsuit has been pushed back.

Originally scheduled for Friday in Cole County , the hearing was delayed until 1 p.m. Monday after President Joe Biden signed into law Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

Missouri courts will be closed Friday as a result.

Three Missourians filed suit after legislators did not appropriate funds for the voter-approved expansion .

The expansion was on the August ballot.