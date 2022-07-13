Missouri releases updated FAQ on abortion facility regulations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released a one page document it hopes answers questions regarding the department’s regulation of the state’s abortion facilities.

In the document, the department said it does not have the ability to determine if a termination of a pregnancy is legal or not, nor does it have the ability to provide guidance to medical professionals on what is and is not legal. Instead, the department pointed to state statutes.

A previously-passed abortion law in Missouri triggered into effect last month upon the United States Supreme Court’s ruling overturning abortion protections found in the Roe vs. Wade case.

The law bans nearly all abortions except in cases of a medical emergency.

In the FAQ released Wednesday, the department relies on definitions of “medical emergency” and “reasonable medical judgment” as written by legislators.

