Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missouri releases updated FAQ on abortion facility regulations

Abortion FAQ.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Abortion FAQ.jpg
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 15:44:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released a one page document it hopes answers questions regarding the department’s regulation of the state’s abortion facilities.

READ: Abortion regulation FAQ document

In the document, the department said it does not have the ability to determine if a termination of a pregnancy is legal or not, nor does it have the ability to provide guidance to medical professionals on what is and is not legal. Instead, the department pointed to state statutes.

A previously-passed abortion law in Missouri triggered into effect last month upon the United States Supreme Court’s ruling overturning abortion protections found in the Roe vs. Wade case.

The law bans nearly all abortions except in cases of a medical emergency.

In the FAQ released Wednesday, the department relies on definitions of “medical emergency” and “reasonable medical judgment” as written by legislators.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock