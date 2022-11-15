Missouri residents asked to comment on material restriction proposal at libraries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The public is now able to provide feedback on Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's proposal that would block funding for libraries regarding books that "appeal to" sexual interests of minors.

The proposal also says that "age-inappropriate" materials are would not be allowed in library sections primarily geared toward minors, and that libraries in the state would be required to have a policy allowing anyone to challenge what is considered age-appropriate. Libraries would also need to have a public policy outlining how they decide which materials are age-appropriate.

Starting Tuesday, community members can share their stance on the proposal with Ashcroft's office over the next 30 days.

To weigh in on the decision, email comments@sos.mo.gov with the proposal number "15 CSR 30-200.015" in the subject line, or by mail to P.O. Box 1767, Jefferson City, Missouri, 65102.

"When state dollars are involved, we want to bring back local control and parental involvement in determining what children are exposed to," Ashcroft said in a statement. "Foremost, we want to protect our children."

The Kansas City Public Library and Mid-Continent Public Library responded to the proposal after it was announced.

The KC Public Library said it adheres to the Library Bill of Rights, which applies to both children and adults. The Library Bill of Rights says that "A person’s right to use a library should not be denied or abridged because of origin, age, background, or views."

The library also said it values parental oversight, but that one parent's decision for what is suitable for children shouldn't be imposed on others.

"At MCPL, we believe in the freedom for each customer to make choices on behalf of themselves and their families. We will continue to talk with state officials and other libraries about whether the current proposed rule might limit this freedom or otherwise impact our customers," MCPL Acting Director Susan Wray said in a written statement.

