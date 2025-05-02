Missouri restaurants establish fundraiser for fallen firefighter, paramedic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the wake of Graham Hoffman's death, some Missouri restaurants planned a fundraiser for a scholarship in honor of the firefighter and paramedic.

Saturday, May 3rd's “Dining for a Hero” campaign will give 10% of proceeds from participating restaurants to the HeroFund USA “Graham Hoffman Scholarship Fund.”

A release from the Missouri Restaurant Association said the fund was established to “support individuals pursuing accredited firefighter and paramedic training programs.”

“We only feel its right to give back, especially to first responders. They interact with all of our members, they set up their own restaurants, they are just people like us," said Missouri Restaurant Association Marketing Director Trey Meyers. "And they also help us when we need them at very emergent, critical times. So it’s the least we can do to support the foundation.”

The following restaurants are participating in the fundraiser:



Pizza 51

Stone Canyon (Parkville and Gladstone)

Em Chamas Brazillian Grill

The Combine KC

Trezo Mare Restaurants

Bosslady’s Famous Shrimp

Hog Jaw Que & Brew

Piropos Restaurant

Grand Coffee Company

—