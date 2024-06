KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews reopened Missouri Route 291 Saturday morning after determining a crack in the roadway, located after a nearby mine collapse, was not a danger.

The highway was closed Thursday from Truman Road to U.S. 24 Highway, spanning roughly one mile.

Crews completed their evaluation of the crack and opened the highway at 8 a.m. Saturday.

MoDOT will continue to monitor the mine for changes.