Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft weighs in on new voter ID law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri House Bill 1878 took effect this week . With the new law, comes a host of changes to how people can vote in Missouri.

There are two lawsuits right now to block portions of the law.

Some of the provisions require anyone helping people register to vote to apply with the state.

However, democrats like Sen. Barbara Washington say it's unclear if there needs to be approval before starting work.

Dia Wall sat down with Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to gain clarity about how the new law will affect voters.

Ashcroft weighed in on some of the well-received points in the bill.

"The biggest one about the ease of voting that I think people are really excited about, is the two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting in person," Ashcroft said. "I also think that helps our clerks, our election authorities across the state. The hope is that instead of having so many of our individuals come in and vote on elections, it'll help us spread it out a little bit."

Here's some of the things the new law does:

The Secretary of State can audit voter registration lists quarterly

Exempts boards of election commissioners and county clerk employees from living or being registered in the areas they serve.

Allows election judges to be appointed, even if they live outside the jurisdiction.

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, paper ballots are required in all elections. Touchscreen, direct-voting machines will be allowed in areas where they currently exist until Jan. 1, 2024.

Prohibits use of mail-in ballots under executive or administrative order.

Allows no-excuse, absentee voting in-person in the two weeks leading up to an election.

Outlaws the use of drop boxes to collect ballots.

Requires a state-issued photo ID for a regular or absentee ballot in person; can vote provisional ballot with forms of documentation that are currently allowed for voting.

