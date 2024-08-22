Missouri Secretary of State 'refused' to sign governor's order banning unregulated psychoactive cannabis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft "refused" to sign off on an executive order banning unregulated psychoactive cannabis products, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said.

Parson issued the order on Aug. 1.

The order prohibits the sale of the products that contain the compounds in the state of Missouri or less they originated from an approved source.

Parson penned a letter to Ashcroft, slamming his decision to not sign off on the order.

"I am extremely disappointed to learn that you denied the emergency rulemaking submitted by the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) within the Department of Public Safety to prevent access to unregulated psychoactive cannabis products at liquor-licensed facilities," Parson said in the letter. "This rulemaking is necessary to protect the health and safety of Missourians, especially children."

Parson accused Ashcroft in the letter of refusing to sign off on the order due to have "hurt feelings."

When issuing the order, Parson said it's meant to protect children.

The governor said the products are often marked to target children and look like popular products and candies.

Provided by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's office Unregulated psychoactive cannabis products

KSHB 41's Caroline Hogan talked with businesses who were concerned that the order could impact their sales.

Ashcroft's decision will delay the order from going into effect for possibly 6-8 months, Parson said.

In the meantime, Parson said the directed the ATC to resubmit the rule.

KSHB 41 reached out to Ashcroft's office for comment on the matter. This story will be updated if a response is received.

