Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt tours ongoing construction at KC's Riverfront development

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is growing and the Berkley Riverfront is one of Port KC's and the KC Current's biggest developments. With the streetcar extension, housing and restaurants going up, funding plays a huge role.

It costs a lot of money to transform the Riverfront area into a hub for the KC Current, about $800 million.

Residents told KSHB 41 News they are looking forward to a more lively environment with beach volleyball, murals and more recreation activities in the park.

"I think it will be worth it," Tate Casey said. "Sometimes it feels like it's a bit of a ghost town down here. I'm more excited to just have more people and share my love for living down here."

But that means the roads, rails and waterways going into the Riverfront need just as much attention as the proposed attractions. The Port KC President and CEO gave U.S. Senator for Missouri Eric Schmitt a tour of the Riverfront's progress.

"The needs are always there, but it really starts and ends with the federal government related to our infrastructure, our roads, our rail and our waterways in making sure we have those facilities and modern facilities to connect the goods and jobs and the opportunities in Kansas City to the world," Jon Stephens said.

Stephens explained he's hopeful the visit leads to future federal support for Kansas City's infrastruture needs.

"[The visit] was incredibly positive and I think we'll see some really great discussions and activity in the future," Stephens said.

When asked how Senator Schmitt plans to bring federal dollars back into Missouri, he explained that can happen with grant applications.

"If there are worthy opportunities for the feds to weigh in, especially when we're talking about roads and bridges and railroads, those are appropriate uses of money," Senator Schmitt said. "It was good to see [the development] and when those applications come in we'll take a look and probably weigh in."

Port KC envisions a lively neighborhood with restaurants, shops and entertainment options, but Stephens explained there is also a large community component he's excited to cultivate.

"I'm most excited about the cultural partnerships that we'll see evolve here," Stephens said. "Those are things that really build a community and build stories."

Resident Casey doesn't mind the ongoing construction noise as much when he envisions his future neighborhood.

"I love bringing local business down here and being able to kind of connect the whole city and everybody together," Casey said.

The construction is set to be completed by 2026. Port KC is looking for more volunteers to help plant trees within the development on November 2.

