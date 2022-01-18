Watch
Missouri State Highway Patrol accidentally sends out errant alert

KSHB
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an emergency alert sent on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2022, was just a test message.
Posted at 5:10 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 18:30:40-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, some Kansas City area residents received a strange, vague emergency alert on their phones.

The alert read "GOTHAM CITY MO PURPLE/GREEN 1978 DODGE 3700GT MO UKIDME."

Missouri State Highway Patrol is responsible for sending out such alerts.

KSHB 41 News spoke to MSHP, and they discovered that a test alert was accidentally sent out to the wider public.

The mistaken alert may have been part of a monthly test or a training exercise, but MSHP said they currently aren't clear on what happened.

MSHP also posted to social media to clarify on the mistake.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

