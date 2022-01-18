Missouri State Highway Patrol accidentally sends out errant alert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, some Kansas City area residents received a strange, vague emergency alert on their phones.

The alert read "GOTHAM CITY MO PURPLE/GREEN 1978 DODGE 3700GT MO UKIDME."

Missouri State Highway Patrol is responsible for sending out such alerts.

KSHB 41 News spoke to MSHP, and they discovered that a test alert was accidentally sent out to the wider public.

The mistaken alert may have been part of a monthly test or a training exercise, but MSHP said they currently aren't clear on what happened.

MSHP also posted to social media to clarify on the mistake.

This was meant to be a test message, THERE WAS NO ALERT. pic.twitter.com/VZMfEHI28c — MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) January 18, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.