Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating road rage incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that took place on southbound Interstate 35 near North Brighton Avenue and Northeast Chouteau Trafficway.

Around 11:35 a.m. Friday, the driver of a black Dodger Charger with red stripes, and an unknown temporary tag, exchanged gunfire with the driver of a semitruck.

MSHP believes the gunfire exchange may have occurred after the vehicles stopped along the highway.

While the semi driver remained at the scene, the driver of the Charger fled, exiting onto Northeast Chouteau Trafficway while traveling northbound.

The semi driver was unharmed in the incident.

Anyone with information, who witnessed the incident or who can identify the fleeing suspect is asked to call 816-622-0800.

