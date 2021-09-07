Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 traffic fatalities over Labor Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seven people died and more than 100 were injured in traffic crashes in Missouri over Labor Day weekend, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Preliminary MSHP enforcement data shows that troopers responded to 351 crashes between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Only one fatal crash occurred in the Kansas City metro, when a semitruck attempted to exit the interstate . The victim was identified as 28-year-old William Moore, of Lyons, Kansas.

The others occurred in Weldon Spring, Rolla and Jefferson City.

Troopers also issued 108 citations for driving while impaired and made 71 drug arrests from traffic stops.

A 14-year-old girl from St. Louis was the lone boating fatality over the weekend. She died at Table Rock Lake after two boats collided and the girl was ejected from the 2004 Bombardier personal watercraft.

There were seven boat crashes that resulted in four injuries, excluding the fatality.

Eighteen drug arrests were made, according to the boating statistics.