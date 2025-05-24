Missouri State Highway Patrol urges caution during Memorial Day weekend travel surge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer.

As tens of thousands of Kansas Citians hit the roads for the long holiday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is issuing a strong warning.

MSHP urges caution during Memorial Day weekend travel surge

“It's always important to drive safely, especially on this Memorial Day weekend. Though it's extremely important to drive safely to ensure that you, those that are traveling through our state, and your loved ones, make it to your destination safely," said Corporal Justin Howard.

AAA projects more than 45 million people will travel during the holiday weekend, most of whom will travel by car.

MSHP said it's important you follow some safety tips to keep you and others on the road safe.

“Once you get in the vehicle, it's extremely important that you buckle up, that you ensure that not only you're buckled but also you that you're that your occupants are buckled up, right? Seat belts save lives," said Howard.

Other things drivers should keep in mind:



Plan your travel ahead of time

Don't drive distracted—Missouri has a Hands Free Law that went into place this year

Don't drink and drive

"Of those things that I stated I think are going to be the keys to success this weekend, and to remember that arriving safely is much more important than arriving," said Howard.

MSHP is ready for the busy holiday rush and is prepared to respond when needed.

“We have peak travel days that surround these holiday seasons, which means that we have more troopers out on the roadways, patrolling and just being available for calls as they come out. So yes, you will see an increased number of law enforcement out this weekend," said Howard.

MSHP encourages drivers to use resources like the MoDOT traveler map application to check for road conditions.

You can also dial *55 for assistance on the road.

__

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.