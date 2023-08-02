Missouri tops chart for most severe wind reports for July

The Midwest took center stage when it comes to severe weather this July.

The state of Kansas had the most severe reports overall when it comes to hail, wind and tornado reports according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC). Illinois saw the most tornadoes this July with 23 reports. For severe hail reports, Nebraska chimed in as the top spot with 154. Then for severe wind, the state of Missouri saw 341 reports, bringing it into the number one spot for severe wind across the country.

It's no secret — the month of July has been packed full of wind. We've seen week after week of severe storms line up and directly impact Kansas City.

The Midwest was center stage for July storms. Kansas & Missouri saw the --MOST-- severe weather reports across the US this July! Our severe weather mainly occurred along QLCS's & held powerful wind punches.

Most of of severe wind came as a result of Quasi-Linear Convective Systems (QLCS's) or Squall Lines. These type of storms typically prompt severe thunderstorm warnings.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City has issued 222 of these warning as of Aug. 2, 2023.

On average, they issue 181 of these warnings, making it an above average season so far.

When it comes to recorded history, the SPC data dates back to 2000. Severe weather season totals for severe wind reports includes Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 and as of Aug. 2, we are ahead of the curve.

The YEARLY average for severe wind reports is 502 for the state of Missouri. Our year to date count is 588. This puts us on track to be one of the windiest years on Missouri history.

The top years with most severe wind reports are:



2008 - 664 reports 2011 - 651 reports 2006 - 638 reports

Our yearly count has yet to include wind events through August, September, October, November & December 2023.

