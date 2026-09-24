A rebel's blade couldn't stop her: Sierra Leone survivor raises a homecoming queen in Cass County, Missouri

RAYMORE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. This story was shared to me by a viewer who messaged me on Facebook. If you have a story in your community you'd like me to tell, please reach out. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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A sign on the wall of the Boyce family home reads: "Every family has a story. Welcome to ours." For Maria "Isatu" Boyce, those words carry the weight of a childhood stolen by war — and the quiet, extraordinary life she built from its wreckage.

Isatu was 10 years old when rebel soldiers came to her village in Sierra Leone, in West Africa. It was the 1990s, and a brutal civil war had torn the country apart over control of its diamond trade. The rebels, as Isatu called them, had a message to send to the government — and they sent it through the bodies of civilians. According to the U.S. Department of War, the Sierra Leonean civil wars claimed over 70,000 lives and displaced 2.6 million more.

Al Miller/KSHB Isatu Boyce

"They told us that we would be tasting the bitterness of war," Isatu said told KSHB 41 Cass County Reporter Ryan Gamboa. "I really had no idea or understanding of what was happening in my country. I just wanted to be a kid."

The rebels cut off her hands.

"I felt really humiliated and embarrassed," she said.

The trauma was not something Isatu spoke about easily, or often.

Al Miller/KSHB Isatu Boyce

"I really didn't want to share my story because it was really painful for me," she explained. "Every time I talk about it, it just brings me back old memories, where everything hurts all over again."

But she eventually found a reason to speak. Her memoir, Overcoming the Bitterness of War, released last year, puts her experience into words she hopes will reach others in pain.

WATCH | Sierra Leone war survivor raises a homecoming queen in Raymore

Sierra Leone war survivor raises a homecoming queen in Raymore

"I felt like I had a story to tell," Isatu said. "So it can reach out and help whoever is going through a hard time in life. I hope it can strengthen and encourage people who are having a hard time in life."

A Cass County missionary discovered Isatu's photograph in Time magazine and brought her to Raymore, Missouri, 26 years ago. She never left.

Al Miller/KSHB Raymore-Peculiar High School's Homecoming Queen and her family have overcome a lot of adversity and is celebrating her successes.

"It's a place you can't move too far from," she said.

In Raymore, Isatu found something she had never known as a child — safety.

"I came here, and I didn't have to hide," she said. "I feel like I was safer, and I don't have to fight for my life, and go to sleep and not worry about war breaking out any minute."

She's built a life in Cass County. A husband. Four children. A home with a sign on the wall that welcomes anyone who walks through the door into the fullness of their story.

Al Miller/KSHB Isatu Boyce and her missionary father that brought her to Cass County, Missouri from Sierra Leone.

Inside her home, her children have never seen her as anything less than whole.

"My youngest would say you have one big finger," Isatu said, laughing. "And that makes me just feel like, okay, I guess they love me for who I am."

The moments that hurt most are the quiet ones — the ones most parents never think twice about.

"Sometimes your just like, lord, just give me hands so I can feel my kids," she shared. "So I can run my fingers through their hair. Let me braid their hair. And when I am not able to do that, it hurts."

Al Miller/KSHB Isatu Boyce

Her oldest daughter, Adia, grew up watching all of it — the perseverance, the pain, and the grace her mother carried through both.

As the oldest daughter, Adia took on a role beyond her years, helping her younger sisters with their hair, their clothes, and the daily routines their mother could not physically manage alone.

"I was kind of that role model and we kind of learned together how to come up with ways to overcome that challenge," Adia said. "There is definitely a barrier in having to do things."

But what Adia absorbed most was not the barrier. It was what her mother did with it.

Al Miller/KSHB Isatu and Adia Boyce

"My mom really could've just stopped after she had her hands taken from her," Adia said. "She could've just sat there and gave up on life, but she kept going."

Last weekend, Adia, who is a senior at Ray-Pec High School was crowned homecoming queen by her peers. An accomplishment that is a testament to her mother's strength that's laid the foundation for her success.

"I feel I am a result of her resilience and her perseverance," Adia said. "The way I act to people, treat people. It's all a result of how she raised me."

"It was so amazing... I am so grateful to be able to come here and have this amazing child," Isatu said. "She just keeps on impressing me every day."

Instagram: @thomast_photo Adia Boyce

Adia says she's considering heading off to college next year to pursue a career in dentistry, like her brother.

Homecoming Queen is just one milestone for Adia and her family — but it's a testament to the American Dream, Isatu, never thought she would get the chance to live.

"I just feel like they're safer here, and they don't have to go through what I went through going to be at night worrying about what war was going to break out next," she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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