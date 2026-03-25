Belton approves development plan for Uptown Entertainment District, completion expected in 2032

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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The city of Belton approved a rezoning application and preliminary development plan for the Uptown Entertainment District, expected to bring 600 new homes and residents.

The multi-purpose development, in addition to 600 new homes, would offer five 6,000-square-foot sit-down restaurants, 7,500 square feet of retail, and a 110,000-square-foot entertainment complex.

KSHB 41 Belton Uptown District

KSHB 41 Cass County Reporter Ryan Gamboa first reported on the major development back in November.

At the March 10, 2026, City Council meeting, Tyler Burks, a representative from the developer PETRA, announced that an agreement had been signed with B&B Theatres.

The agreement would put go-karts, a new movie theater, and a bowling alley.

City Council members during the March 10 meeting questioned what would happen to the current movie theater that operates within the city.

Jake Weller/KSHB The Belton, Missouri City Council postponed a ban to do more research on regulations of 'no chance' gaming machines.

Burks stated that PETRA was interested in buying the property and working with B&B Entertainment to manage it during the construction of the Uptown District.

KSHB 41 reached out to Belton 8 Cinemas for comment on the acquisition and has not heard back.

The developer also stated Cityscape Residential will be the multifamily housing unit manager. The company operates a few other multifamily properties in the Kansas City metro area.

KSHB 41 Belton Uptown District

According to the developer, the Uptown District is projected to generate $80 million in real estate and sales tax revenue.

It's estimated that it will bring more than 600 new residents, 600 on-site jobs and a projected $16 million in annual wage generation.

The project is expected to break ground sometime in 2026.

KSHB 41 Belton Uptown District, project phasing

Construction will be implemented in different phases over the next six years, starting with roads and infrastructure, and then multifamily housing on the north end of the property. Phase three of the construction will be the Entertainment district, followed by retail and a mixed-use area.

The project is expected to be completed in 2032.

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