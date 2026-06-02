Belton's 353 program is revitalizing downtown, drawing businesses and boosting property values

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The city of Belton's 353 program is giving small businesses and homeowners a financial incentive to invest in their properties — and it's reshaping downtown in the process.

Belton's 353 program is revitalizing downtown and boosting property values

The program offers property tax relief to participants who make qualifying improvements to buildings in the Old Town Belton district. For every dollar invested, the city provides a dollar off property taxes for 10 to 12 years, with longer abatement periods tied to larger investments. The minimum threshold to qualify is $15,000 in improvements, which can include exterior painting, roof repairs, driveway reconstruction, or facade work.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Belton City Hall Annex

Since the program began about six years ago, 35 businesses and homeowners have taken advantage of the incentive, according to the city.

Together, they have invested upwards of $3.7 million into downtown properties. The city says it has abated $1.2 million in property taxes over that same period.

Mike Ekey, assistant city manager for Belton, said the return on that investment speaks for itself.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Mike Ekey

"Our downtown businesses drive our local economy," Ekey said. "It's been a great program that has allowed businesses on our main street to fix up our buildings, to improve the buildings, and to also give us an opportunity to welcome a lot of new businesses to Main Street."

Ekey said the program has not only helped existing businesses improve their buildings, but has also attracted new businesses to Main Street. While the city does see some offset in property tax revenue, he said the long-term benefit to the community outweighs the short-term cost.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Belton's first residential property on the 353 Program.

"We do see a little bit of an offset in our property tax revenue, but the long-term investment of having an existing business improve and reinvest in Main Street — that is a better and more long-term investment that benefits the entire community," Ekey said.

The program saw eight projects in its first year, and then tapered off in subsequent years, but has recently sparked renewed interest, particularly among homeowners looking to improve their properties.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB MSE Hardscapes

Mike Stegner, a Belton business owner, owns three buildings on Main Street and has two enrolled in the 353 program. He said the math made sense from the start.

"On paper, it just made sense," Stegner explained.

Stegner has used the program to restore downtown Belton's oldest building — constructed in the 1880s — and convert it into the showroom for his business, MSE Hardscapes.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Mike Stegner

He has also replaced 40-year-old windows in another building, worked on the facade and awning, and plans a full interior remodel to accommodate a new business tenant. He said energy efficiency is also a factor for business tenants when it comes to building improvements.

"You pay all the money up front; you kind of get relief over the next ten years," Stegner said. "If you know that you can spend some monies and get some relief from an expenditure on the back side, that's encouraging."

Stegner said he views his investment as a long-term commitment to the district.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB MSE Hardscapes renovations through the 353 program in Belton, Missouri.

"This is a long play, this is a 10-year deal for me," Stegner said. "The Main Street is the draw, so if you're driving down Main Street, you want to make sure there is good curb appeal... It's just that overall presence in Main Street, and if we're doing things to enhance the properties, it just shows that you care."

Diane Huckshorn, CEO of the Belton Chamber of Commerce, said six to seven of her members have utilized the program.

Her own building is a 353 recipient, with Stegner serving as her landlord and also participating in the program on that property.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Diane Huckshorn

Businesses including Whistle Stop Antiques, Retro Rehab, Family Tree Furniture, Random's Coffee, Scooter's Coffee, and Lily's Play-and-Stay have also taken advantage of the incentive.

Two new businesses, including a Taqueria and Brick House Coffee Bar & Eatery, will also be opening in downtown Belton.

Huckshorn said the results are visible throughout the district.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Random's Coffee

"What you're seeing is not only a resurgence of people, you're seeing beautification, the curb appeal, the pride of ownership, and that just promotes more civic engagement," Huckshorn said. "It's been a win-win, all the way around. Property values are going up, and more people are coming into the district because it looks good."

She said the district's growth has made Belton a destination in its own right, with an international draw that includes European artists and international authors, hosted at Whistle Stop Antiques. Even local celebrity author Michael Mackie recently held a book signing on Main Street.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Whistle Stop Antiques in Belton, Missouri

"You don't have to leave Belton to do any shopping. We have everything you need right here, and all that's going to do is continue to grow, and continue to get more and more people, more and more investment dollars into our community, and that's what any community wants," Huckshorn said.

While the Old Town Belton district is still classified as blighted, Huckshorn said the program is working to change that.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Belton Chamber of Commerce

"This district is still blighted, but this program will help that, because all of the residential areas and business areas that have taken advantage are increasing the valuation of our building. Once they get through their tax abatement, which is usually about a 10-year program, their valuation will go up, which will increase everything in this area," Huckshorn went on to add.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Diane Huckshorn

Huckshorn also said the relationship between landlords and tenants in the district reflects the broader spirit of investment in the community.

"Having a landlord that cares about you, cares about your business, cares about growing your business, means the world for a tenant," Huckshorn said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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