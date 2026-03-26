KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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The Cass County Commission approved $3,500 to fund an appraisal of approximately 107 acres of county property in Belton.

Earlier this year, KSHB 41 Cass County reporter Ryan Gamboa broke the story that Rep. Mark Alford (R-4th District) and Cass County would collaborate with ICE for a detention center in Alford's district.

Cass County appraises land for future sale, previously offered for ICE detention center

The property being appraised is the same property that was offered as a location for an ICE detention center, if the Department of Homeland Security were interested in the land.

Alford sent a letter to ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons, writing that if Kansas City, Missouri, doesn't want such a facility, there are several options available in Cass County.

At the time, Kansas City and Jackson County elected leaders were pushing back on a potential warehouse sale in south Kansas City for a detention center.

"This gives DHS an option, a supportive option of a community, a city, a county, a congressional district that actually wants to help," Alford told Gamboa in an interview in January. "We have to deport, especially the criminal illegal aliens, and turn things around. That’s what President Trump Republicans, and everyone in Customs Enforcement, is trying to do as well."

Jake Weller/KSHB Rep. Mark Alford (R-Missouri)

Presiding Commissioner Bob Huston told Gamboa back in January that the county supports all law enforcement and would welcome the economic opportunity.

"Cass County has always supported our law enforcement, from the city police to the county deputies, state patrol and federal law enforcement," Huston said in January. "Any time we can bring more federal money to our county, and more jobs, that's a good thing for our county."

Huston told Gamboa in a text message on Wednesday, March 25, that the county has not engaged in any conversations with the Department of Homeland Security about a land acquisition.

Jake Weller/KSHB Cass County Presiding Commissioner Bob Huston explains to KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa the county's offer to house an ICE detention center.

"We haven't talked to the federal government about an ICE detention center," Huston wrote. "We have nothing solid on a buyer. We just want to find the value of the property."

The property was formerly the site of a hotel and has long been the planned location of the Cass County Sheriff's North Annex building.

In a press release earlier this year, the sheriff's office explained expanded facilities are necessary to support critical operations, including an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) regional task force and digital forensics lab, which the department believes is critical to addressing complex criminal investigations.

Jake Weller/KSHB Cass County ICE Detention Center

"The Sheriff has been actively engaged in discussions regarding future facility needs. The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to identifying a responsible and sustainable solution to meet its growing space needs while continuing to serve the community effectively," the press release states. "The Sheriff also expresses appreciation to the County Commission for its continued collaboration, support, and commitment to addressing public safety and facility challenges in a fiscally responsible manner."

Gamboa reached out to the Cass County Sheriff's Office for comment on Wednesday afternoon and was told they would follow up on Thursday about the future of the location.

Jake Weller Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber during an interview in 2024 with KSHB 41's Cass County Beat Reporter Ryan Gamboa.

Construction costs grew higher than anticipated for the North Annex site, which caused issues with the expansion.

KSHB 41 will continue to monitor developments with any potential sale of the location.

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