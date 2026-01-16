'Ready to assist': Rep. Alford pitches Cass County site for ICE detention facility

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R - 4th District, Missouri) sent a letter to federal officials Friday offering his support to help bring an ICE detention and processing facility to Cass County.

The letter, first obtained by KSHB 41 News Cass County reporter Ryan Gamboa, comes a day after KSHB 41 News reported that officials from the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement toured a south Kansas City, Missouri, warehouse for possible use as a 7,500-bed immigration detention facility.

Later Thursday, the KCMO City Council passed an ordinance that placed a five-year moratorium on non-municipal detention facilities.

In Alford's letter Friday to ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons, Alford wrote that if KCMO doesn't want such a facility, there are several options available in Cass County.

"Cass County offers several clear advantages," Alford wrote. "Local leadership and residents have demonstrated a willingness to work constructively with federal partners, respect the rule of law, and support public safety missions."

One of the possible locations sits just west of Interstate 49 in Belton.

The property is owned by Cass County and is marketed as the future site of the Sheriff’s Office North Annex at 155th Street and North Scott Avenue.

The site is less than a mile away from the warehouse ICE officials toured Thursday in KCMO.

"As a member of the Appropriations Committee, we look forward to helping make this happen in the 4th Congressional District," Alford said in the letter.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB U.S. Representative Mark Alford.

Cass County Presiding Commissioner Bob Huston said Friday he believes the commission is open to having a conversation with ICE.

"Cass County has always supported our law enforcement, from the city police to the county, deputies, state patrol, and federal law enforcement," Huston said Friday. "Any time we can bring more federal money to our county, and more jobs, that's a good thing for our county."

The proposed seven-acre site is undeveloped with utility hook-ups.

Huston also stated any action on this development would not be taken without a public hearing.

Jake Weller/KSHB Cass County Presiding Commissioner Bob Huston explains to KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa the county's offer to house an ICE detention center.

Alford states in the letter that placing a detention facility in Cass County would reduce conflict with municipal governments while ensuring ICE can operate effectively in the region.

“A cooperative jurisdiction would allow federal officials to focus on enforcement operations rather than litigation, permitting disputes, or public opposition campaigns designed to undermine federal authority,” Alford wrote. “The federal government should not be forced to negotiate with jurisdictions that openly seek to block or delay the execution of federal law. Cass County presents an opportunity to partner with a community that understands the importance of border security, public safety, and respect for federal responsibilities.”

The project is in the early stages of discussion. ICE must work with the city of Belton and the county for the project to move forward.

Jake Weller/KSHB Cass County Presiding Commissioner Bob Huston and KSHB 41 Cass County Reporter Ryan Gamboa walk the potential site for an ICE detention center.

"We follow the rule of law. We're going to protect families and everyone that comes down here," Huston said. "We'll have some feedback if people don't want it, absolutely. You say stop, I say go. You're always going to have part of that. I think overwhelmingly, if you look at the people in our county, they're going to support something like this."

KSHB 41 reached out to the city of Belton for comment and is awaiting a response.

The North Scott corridor in Belton has been a topic of discussion for the city in the past year, KSHB 41 has reported on the revitalization efforts. Belton planners are working on rezoning to build the area up – North Scott was a major hub when Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base was operational.

Jake Weller/KSHB Cass County ICE Detention Center possible location

Earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II (D - 5th District, Missouri) sent a letter to DHS regarding concerns about a potential ICE detention facility in the Kansas City area.

"Such a decision would be overwhelmingly unpopular among our citizens and a waste of taxpayer funding that would be better served supporting local law enforcement and other public safety initiatives," Cleaver said in a statement to KSHB 41 News. "I will continue to do everything in my power to prevent this project from moving forward."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

