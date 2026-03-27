Cass County family offers livestream of Great Horned Owl's nest

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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Folks are flocking to livestream videos of local bird species.

KSHB 41 Jackson County Reporter Claire Bradshaw has provided updates about a Bald Eagle bird's nest in Blue Springs over the past week.

James Elder/Oakley the Owl Facebook Page Oakley the Owl

In Pleasant Hill, Missouri, another livestream has popped up — a Great Horned Owl Nest and its young owlets.

Kayla Elder reached out to KSHB 41 Cass County Reporter Ryan Gamboa by email to share what their trail cam discovered.

The Pleasant Hill family has named the bird Oakley and created a Facebook page to allow people to follow the family's new milestones.

The Missouri Department of Conservation put out a Facebook post in February about the live cam offered by James Elder.

"She's had two eggs incubating since Feb. 8," the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The owl family is nesting in a dead shingle oak tree in Elder's front yard.

James Elder/Oakley the Owl Facebook Page Oakley the Owl in Pleasant Hill, Missouri is offering entertainment for bird watchers online as her owlets grow up inside a dead shingle oak tree in James Elder's front yard.

Elder's livestream runs on YouTube 24/7 and Oakley the Owl's Facebook page can be found here.

To watch the Oakley the Owl's live stream, click here.

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