City of Harrisonville, Missouri, initiates new electric vehicle use code promoting safety

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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The Harrisonville, Missouri, City Council approved code updates Monday night that provide clarity in electric vehicle usage in the city.

The move comes after multiple Kansas City-area cities have heard concerns about e-bike regulations.

In late 2025, Duke Ommert was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in a neighborhood near his Leawood home. He was 10 years old.

GoFundMe Duke Ommert

Kansas City, Missouri, also passed its own regulations for e-bikes last Thursday.

The Harrisonville ordinance provides new definitions for certain motorized vehicles, including e-bikes, electric scooters, mopeds and electric dirt bikes.

The definition was updated to include electric-powered devices, not just gasoline-powered vehicles.

Key rules include a maximum speed of 30 mph, a helmet for anyone under 26, a valid driver's license and no operation on sidewalks.

Nick Starling Bird, Spin and RideKC will be part of a pilot program aimed at providing Kansas City with more information about scooters and electric bikes.

Electric bikes are now classified into three classes:



Class 1: Pedal-assist only, up to 20 mph.

Class 2: Can be propelled by motor alone, up to 20 mph.

Class 3: Pedal-assist only, up to 28 mph.

Class 1 and 2 are allowed on sidewalks and multi-use paths but must yield to pedestrians.

Class 3 bikes are prohibited on sidewalks, and operators must be at least 16.

E-bikes do not need to be registered.

Jake Weller/KSHB

Golf carts cannot go over 25 mph, and operation on city streets is not permitted, with limited exceptions.

Powered wheelchairs and Segway-like devices are permitted on sidewalks and bike paths. They can only be used on streets with no sidewalks and a speed limit of 45 mph or less. Operators must be at least 16, unless they have a mobility-related disability.

There are some new changes, including parental liability clauses, that would hold parents accountable if they knowingly permit their child under 16 to operate a vehicle in violation of the law. Fines start at $250.

Shutterstock A person gets ready to get on an e-bike.

The ordinance also aligns with state law, allowing operators 26 or older to ride without a helmet if they have proof of health insurance.

A spokesperson for the city of Harrisonville told KSHB 41 Cass County reporter Ryan Gamboa over the phone that safety is a top priority for the city.

"We know that we can't prevent all accidents, but want to make sure we do our part to allow for the safest operation of any vehicle within our community," the spokesperson said. "Both for the drivers and for the others on or near the roadway."

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