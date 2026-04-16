Clinton, Missouri, business owners clean up after tornado destroys storage shed

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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A tornado touched down just outside of Clinton, Missouri, on Wednesday night, but did not leave heavy damage to structures and the community.

A tornado touched down just outside of Clinton, Missouri, on Wednesday night, but did not leave heavy damage to structures and the community.

It appeared the tornado touched down beyond a Clinton Construction business, Kustom Kat, LLC, and moved northeast into town.

Brian Luton/KSHB Clinton Tornado Damage

"We just seen the rotation and could hear it, it was coming right for my daughters backyard.," Devin Snow told KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa. "It was a loud rumbling sound and the trees started going every which way."

This was the first time she witnessed a tornado, but said she had seen a few severe storms in the past.

Her husband works for Kustom Kat, LLC and was helping clean up debris alongside friends and neighbors on Wednesday night.

Brian Luton/KSHB Aubrey and Devin Snow recall taking shelter after a tornado touched down near their neighborhood.

"The community is coming together for sure," Snow said. "We've had several people stop to offer to help clean up. There's still good people out there."

One of the people most shaken up, even if her smile didn't show it, was 11-year-old Izzabella Snow.

"First, I got a notification on my phone and it was really scary I was about to cry," she said. "Like it was so scary, because they’ve never really had a tornado in Clinton."

Brian Luton/KSHB Izzabella Snow

A tornado touching down in Clinton is a rare sight, according to Henry County Sheriff Aaron Brown.

He told Gamboa during an evening briefing that the last tornado he remembers in the city was in 2016.

While this kind of severe weather might be rare for this community, he encouraged everyone to stay alert during the next round of storms coming this week.

Brian Luton/KSHB Clinton, MO Tornado Damage

"We're Missourians, so it's in our nature to go out and look," Brown said jokingly. "But everyone needs to stay weather aware and really watch those patterns."

A local content creator, Blinks, submitted some videos to Gamboa of the storm. Gamboa and Blinks crossed paths near Kustom Kat LLC's shop.

"Even though it's only a little damage to some people here, it's probably more damage more damage in 50 years that they’ve seen coming out of a tornado," said Blinks, who was born and raised in Clinton.

Brian Luton/KSHB Blinks

Power crews will work overnight to repair some of the downed poles and lines on the south side of Clinton.

Sheriff Brown told KSHB 41's Gamboa it was a good day because everyone went home safe, no injuries were reported and there was mostly minor structure damages.

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