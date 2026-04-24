Hertzog Meat Co. expands in Bates County, Missouri, creating competition with industry giants

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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Hertzog Meat Co. is expanding its operations into a former Wal-Mart building in Butler, Missouri, adding jobs and new equipment to help lower prices at the grocery counter and create access to a higher quality product.

The Bates County cattle ranchers are experiencing growth that aims to boost the local economy and provide relief for consumers during a nationwide beef shortage.

Missouri Extension David Hoffman, University of Missouri Extension, Cass/Bates County

"It’s kind of dictated by supply and demand," David Hoffman said. "And the supply of cattle, the overall herd size in the United States, is at a record low."

Hoffman, a field specialist in livestock for the Cass County Extension office, noted that the slow process of growing the herd back means cows are commanding higher prices.

To combat this, Hertzog Meat Co. is utilizing new, efficient equipment that cuts steaks more accurately, allowing the company to lower prices by five to 10 percent. The expansion is adding 22 new jobs immediately, with plans to eventually employ 75 people.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Hertzog Meat Co.

"For us, being more efficient allows us to lower those prices," Mike Quick, who wears many hats at Hertzog Meat Co.. said.

The expansion also allows the facility to offer chicken, pork, marinades, and different cuts, with the potential to provide more support to local hospitals and schools.

"That’s probably the most exciting part about this is that we’re able to invest back into the community in this, help the farmers but want the better option," Quick said.

Brian Luton/KSHB Mike Quick

Small cattle growers are in direct competition with four major meatpackers — Tyson, JBS, Cargill, and National Beef — who dominate 85% of the meatpacking industry.

"They need more competition; they’ve controlled it for years and forced a lot of the ranchers out of business," Jim Hertzog, the company's owner said. "That’s one reason why we’re doing what we’re doing."

When Tyson closed a plant in Lexington, Nebraska, last year, Hertzog traveled to a job fair there and relocated five workers to the Butler facility.

Brian Luton/KSHB Jim Hertzog

"The big four, its hard for them to work harder than us, because they’re not hands on right there on the floor talking to customers and employees," Hertzog said.

The new facility aims to increase production to meet the high demand. The company is currently processing 20 head of cattle a day, but needs to reach 40.

"There needs to be more facilities like ours and that’s a tough nut to crack," Hertzog said.

The facility is preparing for a grand opening on Friday, opening up a new era of economic viability for the county. At it's grand opening, people can stop by and have a free steak burger between 11 a.m and 1 pm. The ribbon cutting will be at 9:50 a.m. and everything in the store is also on sale. The more you spend, the greater the discount.

Brian Luton/KSHB Hertzog Meat Co. in Bates County, Missouri is expanding operations to create more competition in the meatpacking marketplace, creating 22 new jobs in Butler.

"We absolutely love what we do, it just makes you want to dig in and work harder and you gotta work harder than your competition," Hertzog added.

In March, the Missouri Department of Economic Development issued a press release touting Hertzog's success and benefit to the community.

“We’re always proud to see a Missouri-made employer like Hertzog Meat Co. continue to grow and succeed,” said Governor Mike Kehoe. “This company’s expansion in Butler is a welcome addition to the community that will further support our state’s agriculture industry. We commend the Hertzog family for their commitment to quality products, local farmers, and economic growth.”

Jake Weller/KSHB Hertzog Cattle - Butler, MO

While "Hertzog South," the location in Butler will be the primary storefront, Hertzog Meat Co. will continue to utilize its previous processing space five miles north in Passaic, Missouri. It will help with other aspects of the business and be utilized in the dry aging process.

It's what Missouri Extension Specialist Hoffman see's as a win for all of Southwestern Missouri, with more options and better representation in the marketplace from local livestock producers.

"It’s kind of a win-win for both the community, the producers and the consumer that’s buying that product," Hoffman said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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