Raymore kicks off 2 weeks of World Cup, America 250 events

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

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On Tuesday, the city of Raymore launched a two-week campaign offering community members a chance to indulge in their surroundings.

Back in March, KSHB 41 Cass County reporter Ryan Gamboa attended a Raymore Chamber of Commerce luncheon where Mayor Kris Turnbow and Parks and Recreation Director Nathan Musteen announced 10 days of events for America's 250th birthday and the FIFA World Cup.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB The Raymore Chamber of Commerce and the city made major announcements on Tuesday about plans surrounding the World Cup.

The city put out scavenger hunt sheets Tuesday in City Hall. There are 10 stops on the journey that take participants through some of the city's most notable parks and landmarks. It's a test of Raymore knowledge.

Gamboa spent the afternoon in Raymore and talked with the Dunlap family as they took advantage of the launch.

"You can just look at Raymore more in depth," Avery Dunlap said.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB The Dunlap Family from Raymore, Missouri took advantage of the opening day of the city scavenger hunt.

Upon completion of the scavenger hunt, the city has a limited supply of America 250 prizes that are available for pickup at City Hall.

With the expected hundreds of thousands of visitors in town for the World Cup, Raymore is taking advantage of the event while celebrating the nation's semiquincentennial.

The events include fun runs, the Raymore Chamber of Commerce Rock the Ridge concert, and a FIFA World Cup watch party on July 3, followed by a fireworks show.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Raymore, Missouri World Cup sign

Here is a full list of events Raymore will host during the 10 days of fun:



July 25–July 7 | Scavenger Hunt Clues will be released the week of June 22, and participants have until July 7 (or while the supply of Raymore swag lasts) to complete the hunt and turn in the completed scavenger hunt sheet at Raymore City Hall during regular business hours. The scavenger hunt clues will take you around town to some of the most popular locations for family fun.

Thursday, June 25 | Bricks & Block Party Held from 6–9 p.m. at T.B. Hanna Station, 214 S. Washington St., the party will honor veterans with the legacy honor brick unveiling at the flag pole at the southeast corner of the park. Enjoy live music, food trucks, and farmers market and craft vendors at this community block party.

Friday, June 26 | Rock the Ridge Set to run from 4–9 p.m. at Hawk Ridge Park, 701 Johnston Parkway, extra parking will be available on Sunset Lane just south of 163rd Street. In partnership with the Raymore Chamber of Commerce, enjoy a bubble zone, live music from The Yachties, and goods and food from craft and chamber vendors! For more information or to sign up to be a vendor, click here to visit the Raymore Chamber of Commerce website.

Thursday, July 2 | Raymore 2.50 Fun Run Start and finish at Johnny's Tavern, 716 W. Foxwood Drive, at 7 p.m. This run for fun takes you through Hawk Ridge Park and ends at Johnny's Tavern. The first 100 people to sign up on-site on race day get a commemorative T-shirt and medal! Note: This is a free event and is not timed, so take your time if you want to stroll. Giveaways while supplies last only.

Friday, July 3 | Spirit of America/Match Day Watch Party The annual Spirit of America Celebration kicks off at 7 p.m. at Recreation Park, 1011 S. Madison St., with live music from Walker Mathison's Ranahan Duo, inflatables, entertainment artists, and food trucks and concessions. Catch the soccer match on the big screen on Baseball Field No. 4. The fireworks show starts after dusk.

Saturday, July 4 | As American as Apple Pie Parade Raymore's Original Town (Start at 10:30 a.m. at Raymore Elementary, east on W. Elm Street, north on S. Washington Street, west on W. Maple Street and south on S. Madison Street back to Raymore Elementary.) Parade theme: Think classic Americana–small-town USA, the nostalgic summer movie, "The Sandlot," vintage muscle cars, convertibles and tractors, baseball, hot dogs and apple pie. Want to be IN the parade? Click here for the parade entry form!



Ryan Gamboa/KSHB The city of Raymore kicked off 10 days of America 250 and World Cup events on Tuesday.

The Raymore Chamber of Commerce is also selling World Cup-themed scarves.

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