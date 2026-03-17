GEST ride service expands across Kansas City's Northland, offering $3 rides

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in Platte and Clay counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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GEST has completed more than 4,000 rides since launching in Gladstone in September 2025. The ride service has since expanded to Liberty, Parkville, North Kansas City and Riverside.

Deborah Sztorch is one of many seniors in the Northland who depend on reliable transportation to get to medical appointments.

"I had to go to doctor appointments and physical therapy just about every week," Sztorch said.

kshb Gest ride share

Without a dependable option, she said the alternative would be difficult.

"Oh, I don't know what I would do. It would be really, really challenging," Sztorch said.

GEST replaces the Iris ride-share program through the Kansas City Area Transit Authority.

The service primarily serves riders 55 and older, helping them get to and from doctor appointments and work, but the service is open to everyone.

I followed up with GEST to check on the program's progress since its launch. Lovie Holloway, COO and partner with GEST, said the growth has been significant.

kshb Gest ride share

"We have since launched and rolled out in Liberty, Parkville, North Kansas City and also Riverside," Holloway said.

When asked how many rides the service has completed, Holloway said the number has surpassed 4,000.

In October, we spoke with a woman who was unable to book a ride because no drivers were available. Holloway addressed that concern.

"The reality is that I'm not sure about that experience," Holloway said. "But I will tell anyone, if you ever have a challenging experience with us, just reach out."

Isabella Ledonne

Sztorch said she has not experienced any issues with the service. At $3 per ride, she said it is an affordable option, especially as prices continue to rise.

GEST driver Jake Lowe said connecting with riders is a rewarding part of the job.

"It's nice to be able to connect with people and help connect people," Lowe said.

KSHB 41 Jake Lowe

Lowe said making a positive impact on riders is something he prioritizes with every trip.

"I always try to make sure that when they leave our vehicle, that their day's a little brighter," Lowe said.

To book a ride, download the GEST app or call or text 816-919-GEST.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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