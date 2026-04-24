Jackson County task force explores future of Truman Sports Complex after Chiefs and Royals leave

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Jackson County officials are exploring what the future holds for the Truman Sports Complex when the Chiefs and Royals move out.

Jackson County task force explores future of Truman Sports Complex

The Sports Complex Redevelopment Task Force began meeting this week to determine how to repurpose the area now occupied by two massive sports stadiums.

The possibilities range from shopping to housing.

KSHB 41 News reporter La'Nita Brooks spoke to Interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota Friday before he revealed he will not seek election to a full term as county executive.

LeVota said time is of the essence.

“As the teams go out, the development comes in," LeVota said. "I don’t even know if it’s at the same time. But we cannot let grass grow under our feet."

The task force will meet weekly for the next 90 days. At the end of that period, the goal is to have three to four layouts of what could possibly fill the space.

Chris Morrison Phil LeVota, Jackson County executive

"Part of it can be entertainment, part of it can be sports, part of it can be housing, part of it can be shopping," LeVota said. "We just don’t know. And I don’t want to know right now, we just want all the different options."

After the initial 90 days, they will bring in the Urban Land Institute. That team will interview stakeholders and community members before they present a report. Finally, the task force plans to present the layouts to the community.

"Then, here comes the public," LeVota said. "This is going to be transparent, because they need know what their tax dollars are going to pay for, they need to know what developers might do and then develop a master plan."

The goal is to have an official plan solidified by the fall.

LeVota said officials want the site to serve the community year-round, putting an emphasis on creating more jobs and making it a destination spot. He jokingly added that he is not afraid to give downtown some competition.

For local businesses and fans, the departure of the teams brings mixed emotions and new ideas. The iconic Dixon's Famous Chili Parlor is a popular spot for fans before games at the Truman Sports Complex.

Chris Morrison Michelle, local resident and fan

"That’s the one thing I don’t like about them going down there and leaving here is because you could come up to Dixon's and have a really good meal before the game and then go down to the game," Michelle, a local resident and fan, said. "So, it was really really nice."

She has her own ideas on how the space could be used in the future.

"A drag strip or a Formula 1 thing, and maybe take something back from Kansas that they took from," Michelle said. "Just put something in there."

Tonight, the lot will be filled with fans excited to see the Royals take on the Los Angeles Angels, but the focus is quickly shifting to the years ahead.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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