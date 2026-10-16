GLADSTONE, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

—

As people across the Northland continue cleaning up after Tuesday night’s storms, one Gladstone family is doing much of the work themselves to avoid hundreds or even thousands of dollars in cleanup costs.

Tony and Kristiana Yang said a tree was uprooted during the storm and fell across their driveway, yard and toward the street.

KSHB 41

“It also hit this power line and knocked it in the street here and we couldn't get in and out of our house. We were stuck,” Tony Yang said.

The Yangs hired a company to take care of the largest tree, but family members and neighbors handled much of the remaining cleanup themselves.

“We did this to save money. We already had a chainsaw and my father-in-law had two chainsaws,” Tony Yang said.

Northland family saves on storm cleanup by doing some work themselves

The family said those helping with the cleanup wore safety goggles, gloves, rain boots and steel-toed boots and worked until dark.

Michael Corcoran, owner of Hello Tree Care, which operates in northern Kansas City, said storm damage is widespread.

KSHB 41

“There is stuff down everywhere,” Corcoran said.

The cost of professional cleanup varies depending on the damage. Corcoran said one job involving an entire tree that landed on a patio cost about $3,000.

In some situations, Corcoran said doing the work yourself can be a way to save money.

However, he recommends hiring a professional when dealing with large pieces of wood or trees that have fallen onto a home. He also recommends getting multiple bids before hiring a company.

“It's very heavy. You could throw your back out,” Corcoran said. “We are just used to it, and we know the different techniques.”

The Yang family also plans to haul away the debris themselves to save more money.

For Gladstone residents dealing with storm debris, the city is offering a free storm brush drop-off through Oct. 31 at its Public Works site. Proof of residency is required.

—