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It’s been two months since a deadly crash involving a KCATA bus and a motorcyclist.

KSHB 41 News learned the bus driver's employment ended the same day of the crash, Jan. 13.

Records request reveals employment of KCATA bus driver ended same day of deadly crash

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda motorcycle was traveling south on The Paseo as the bus was heading west on 9th Street.

The bus driver failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the motorcyclist, per KCPD.

The collision knocked the motorcyclist off their motorcycle.

Police said the motorcyclist, a 70-year-old man from Grandview, whose name has not been released, died a short time later at a hospital.

The bus driver and passengers were not injured.

After a back-and-forth email exchange between KSHB 41 News and KCATA regarding public records, KCATA provided some information and two records.

We learned from those public records requests that the driver first started working for KCATA in November 2023.

Her last day of employment was Jan. 13. KCATA would not say if she resigned or was fired.

The bus driver is not being named as the investigation is ongoing.

KCATA supplied the bus driver’s commercial driving license records, which did not show any previous bus crashes.

KSHB also obtained the past five years of the bus's maintenance records. The records show the bus was involved in three collisions from January 2025 to January 2026, though it is unknown whether the same driver or different drivers were involved.

The bus was also in for a maintenance repair the day before the crash. The description noted, "Dies Out, Suspension Complaint," and the issue was closed. It is unclear whether any mechanical issues led up to the crash.

KSHB has had other questions for KCATA and has been trying to request more public records. Weeks ago, KCATA said it maintains that it operates as a bi-state compact authority not legally subject to that law, but said it sent the initial records in the interest of transparency.

They have since denied any of our updated records requests.

This afternoon, KCATA sent an email stating the agency has released all responsive documents it can. It did not answer the specific questions asked, but provided context on KCATA’s commitment to transparency and safety in a statement.

Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) extends its deepest condolences to the victim’s family following the tragic incident that occurred on January 13, 2026. Our thoughts are also with our bus operator, who has been impacted by this event.



KCATA is committed to transparency and provides information in accordance with Missouri’s open records laws. All responsive documents allowable under statute have been released through our legal counsel.



I want to share some important information you did not ask for, but I believe provides appropriate context.



KCATA buses travel more than 10 million miles annually across the region. While incidents do occur, data consistently shows that the majority are caused by other motorists, not transit operators.



Safety remains our highest priority. Any vehicle involved in an incident is immediately removed from service and not returned until it has undergone a full inspection and is confirmed 100% safe and road-ready by our Class A heavy duty mechanics.



All KCATA operators complete a rigorous eight-week training program designed to prepare them for both routine operations and unexpected situations they may encounter while serving the public.



While statistics provide context, we recognize that this incident is about people. This is a tragedy, and we remain focused on supporting those affected. KCATA

We are still working to learn what caused the crash and if the driver will face any charges.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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