Ride along: Argentine fans invite Kansas City bikers on final leg of epic journey

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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Three Argentine cyclists have spent the last nine months biking more than 10,000 miles through 17 countries — all to watch their national team play in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kansas City.

Now, they are about to arrive in KC on Tuesday, and they want you to join them.

Vicente Conculini, 29, Miguel Silio, 56, and Yamundu Martínez, 49, left their hometown of Gualeguaychú, Argentina, in August.

Now, they are inviting bikers to join them at two locations:



Around 8:30 a.m. at John Anderson Park in Grandview

Around 10 a.m. at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

From there, they plan to make their way to the Origin Hotel — where the Argentine national team is staying.

We will be there to cover their arrival in Kansas City.

For Conculini, the greatest reward of the journey has been the people they met along the way.

"I think the most important thing is the people and how you connect with them," Conculini said.

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