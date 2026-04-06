KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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The Smithville community is coming together to help five businesses that were lost in a fire last week near Highway 169, but scammers are taking advantage of the situation.

A fake Venmo account using a stolen logo is posing as the Smithville Chamber of Commerce.

kshb Smithville fire donation scam

Executive Director Erika Winston says she received a phone call from a woman who saw the account and grew suspicious.

"A lady had called and wanted us to be aware that it was happening, and wanted to make sure that we even had a Venmo account going to raise funds," Winston said. "It's sad that people feel that that's the only way that they can seem to make money."

Scammers target Smithville fire donations during recovery efforts

Winston said the only places to donate are through the chamber's official Venmo handle, @smithvillechamber, or its website. Each affected business also has its own GoFundMe page.

The fire brought up more concerns. I looked into an inoperable fire hydrant that many community members told me they worried about.

kshb Smithville fire donation scam

Smithville Fire Chief Dave Cline said the fire was the biggest the community has seen in decades.

Cline said a leak in the hydrant was not communicated by the city after a flow test, but it did not make a huge difference.

"It didn't really affect the total operation itself," Cline said.

Cline said the department is bringing personnel up to speed on initial and secondary water supply sources and reviewing plans.

kshb Smithville fire donation scam

As for the Smithville community, it is lifting each other up to move forward.

"We will be focusing mainly on the employees, helping them get through the time until they can get back to work," Winston said.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Smithville fire 3/30/26

Several local businesses are hosting fundraisers.

Snack Daddy's is throwing a cornhole tournament at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, with 25% of proceeds going to the Smithville Kiwanis fund.

Aroma Bistro is donating 25% of its proceeds from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 9.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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