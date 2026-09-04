'Unimaginable loss': Family releases statement on death of MicahJo Barnett

LIBERTY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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The family of MicahJo Barnett continued to mourn Friday following Barnett’s death last Saturday during a football game at William Jewell University.

The William Jewell football player suffered a medical emergency and passed away during the team's season opener on Aug. 29.

Moments before he experienced the medical emergency, he scored a touchdown, leading the team to score the first and only points of the game.

The game against Fort Lewis College was suspended.

In a statement Friday, Barnett's family asked for privacy as they grieve the loss.

We, the family of Micah Jo Barnett, are deeply saddened by his death. His loss is unimaginable for his mother, Michelle, who supported her son from the moment God gave him his first breath until his last. This is a very difficult time for our entire family.



As we lay him to rest on what would have been his 21st birthday, we will come together to honor and celebrate his life. Micah was a private person who genuinely cared about others. We respectfully ask that our privacy and our grief be respected.



The words people have shared about Micah reflect his character, and we are grateful for them. What we need right now is the space to mourn. We are not ready to discuss his death, and we kindly ask that media inquiries not be directed to members of our family.



We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of kind words and prayers, and for the visits that have brought comfort to our family during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support and continued prayers.



Our family has retained Bartimus Frickleton Robertson Rader and G. Gray Law, LLC. Family of MicahJo Barnett

Since Barnett's passing, several local businesses have raised money for his family alongside a GoFundMe

KSHB 41's Braden Bates spoke with Ty Gifford, a close family friend of the Barnetts. He said, MicahJo would've done anything to help his family and siblings.

"Michelle is a person that Micah cared for. He loves more than life itself," Gifford said. "Micah would do anything for his mom and his siblings. That's just who Micah is, right?"

RELATED | 'He was 1-of-1': Liberty North remembers MicahJo Barnett's life and lasting legacy

"Doing the GoFundMe isn't the thing about the money. It's about helping the family out because that's what Micah would want us to do. Micah would want us to help his mom," Gifford said.

Nearly a week after his passing, the GoFundMe has raised over $65,000.

Liberty North, Barnett's alma mater, will honor Barnett in a pregame video and moment of silence during their game on Friday.

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