Blue Springs Bald Eagle pair successfully lays an egg. How to watch them live.

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

The Blue Springs Bald Eagle Cam gives people a 24/7 view into a local eagle nest. Now, there is something new to watch.

For the last few weeks, the bald eagle pair has been busy updating their nest. In 2025, the first year of the live stream, the couple did not lay an egg. It was discouraging for viewers that had been rooting for the two.

But 2026 may be the eagles' year. The city posted on Facebook Monday evening, confirming there is an egg in the nest.

If you want to check in on the eagles live, click here to watch the live stream.

