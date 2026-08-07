BLUE SPRINGS, MO — KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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Improvement efforts continue in downtown Blue Springs, with the city's Central Park at 11th and Walnut among the areas receiving attention.

Blue Springs Central Park gets walking trail as downtown revitalization continues

The city has finished clearing trees and adding a paved walking trail around the pond at Central Park. The trail is open to the public.

This is just one phase for the park. The next phase will include adding a playground, shelter, restroom and gathering space, according to the city.

Justin Stuart, director of Blue Springs Parks and Recreation, said the project is designed to connect the park to the broader downtown area.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Justin Stuart, Blue Springs Parks and Recreation Director

"So it's really just to activate this park and connect it to downtown. So, along with the downtown revitalization project and the Main Street renovations that are going on, it's really just going to connect and add another amenity to the downtown area, be able to use the park for a lot of different things. Just get people active and get them down here to the park," Stuart said.

Main Street construction is also preparing to move into Phase 2 starting Monday. Crews have closed off the next block, meaning 11th Street to 15th Street is now closed. Central Park and Main Street businesses remain accessible during the construction.

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