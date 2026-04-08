KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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The City of Blue Springs is focusing on revitalizing its downtown, and a major part of that effort includes providing more green space.

Blue Springs downtown revitalization gains progress with updates to Central Park

Central Park has been a city park for a while, but until recently, it was just the home of the community garden, the historic train depot and parking. Now, the city is updating the area to be more park-like.

Conceptual renderings show a walking trail, which the city confirmed will go all the way around the pond, a playground, a shelter and more. The project will come in phases, with the walking trail work being done now and expected to be completed this summer.

Justin Stuart, the Director of Parks and Recreation for Blue Springs said the department is trying to provide more spaces for citizens to gather but also attract out-of-towners.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Justin Stuart, Blue Springs Parks and Rec Director

"So just to kind of help connect the park to downtown, along with the downtown revitalization that the city's doing, just kind of adds another piece to that gives people the opportunity if they're downtown to come down to the park, whether they're working, shopping, whatever they're doing, come down to the park and just have a place to walk around," Justin Stuart said.

This isn't the only parks work being done in the city. Blue Springs will also add a new park to the south side of town by next year, located at SW 12th Street.

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