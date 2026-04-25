Chiefs owner Clark Hunt excited to create World Cup memories at ‘Kansas City Stadium’

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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A lot of people have made a lot of wonderful memories at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and that’s especially true for the Hunt family

For Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, the stadium was a childhood home when the family was in Kansas City. The first time that he was handed the Lamar Hunt Trophy bearing his dad’s name for winning an AFC Championship Game remains one of the greatest memories of his life.

“Handing the trophy to my mother and having her kiss it — which was not rehearsed, by the way — just emotionally at the moment, and even now talking about it, that was very special,” Hunt said.

The six games during FIFA World Cup 26 also promise to be special and KSHB 41 got a peek at the renovations inside Arrowhead to widen the field — excuse me, the soccer pitch — to meet FIFA standards.

“Kansas City Stadium” will host six games — Argentina-Algeria on June 16, Ecuador-Curacao on June 20, Tunisia-Netherlands on June 25, Algeria-Austria on June 27, a Round of 32 game on July 3, and a World Cup quarterfinal on July 11 — providing ample opportunities to create more wonderful memories.

Hunt attended his first World Cup with his father in 1974 in West Germany.

They didn’t go to Argentina in 1978 due to security concerns, but Clark and Lamar Hunt went to every World Cup together from 1982 to 2002 and Clark hasn’t attended every tournament since.

“Throughout the tournament, I’ll be thinking about my dad and think about all the fun memories we had attending games,” Clark Hunt said. “Every time we see a team like Argentina play, which I saw Argentina play many times with my dad over the years, I'm going to think about him.”

There’s a premium on creating those Arrowhead memories, because the Chiefs announced plans in December 2025 to move into a new domed stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, by 2031.

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