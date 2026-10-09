City of Grain Valley appoints interim leader of police department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Grain Valley didn't have to look far to find its interim police chief after the city's former chief, Ed Turner, was selected to be the chief of police in Independence.

Capt. Joseph Christiansen was named to serve as interim police chief of the Grain Valley Police Department, effective Oct. 15, for up to 60 days, according to a news release Friday from Grain Valley.

Christiansen will have all the responsibilities as temporary leader of the police department, which is made up of 34 sworn police officers. The responsibilities include delivery of police services and supporting all police department employees.

“Maintaining strong, consistent leadership within the police department is important to both our employees and the community,” Mayor Bob Headley said in a news release. “Chief Christiansen has our support to lead the department, make decisions and continue moving its important work forward."

The statement states the city does not anticipate "conducting an external recruitment process or posting the police chief position."

The city will release more information on the on the department's leadership before the conclusion of Christiansen's time as interim police chief.

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