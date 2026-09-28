Independence names former Maj. Ed Turner as new IPD chief of police

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Grain Valley Chief of Police Ed Turner is set to return to the Independence Police Department next month as its new police chief.

Turner worked for IPD for 25 years and rose to the rank of major before leaving for Grain Valley. He will start Oct. 26.

"I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as Chief of Police and look forward to working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Independence Police Department, City leadership, and our community to build on our strengths and continue earning the trust of those we serve," Turner said in a statement from the city of Independence.

Turner — who earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Central Missouri and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, according to a release from the city earlier this month announcing Turner as one of four finalists — took over the Grain Valley Police Department in February 2023.

Prior to that, he worked in various roles with IPD — “serving in leadership roles overseeing investigations, patrol, special operations, and support services,” according to Independence’s previous release.

"From the beginning, we made a commitment to involve our community in this process, and we followed through on that commitment," Independence City Manager Troy Anderson said in a statement announcing the hire. "Ed received overwhelming support from residents at our community open house and positive feedback from each of our interview panels. That input played an important role in our decision. Ed brings a genuine passion for Independence and a strong desire to see both our community and our Police Department succeed. I'm excited about the enthusiasm and experience he brings to our leadership team."

Turner, who has strong support among IPD's rank and file, started with the Grain Valley Police Department as an officer in 1995 before leaving for Independence and returning as chief three years ago.

He will take over a department that has been beset with lawsuits and criticized for its chase policy in recent years.

Former Independence Chief of Police Adam Dustman resigned in August 2025 after being on leave for three months .

Independence hired Doug Brinkley in September 2025 to serve as IPD’s interim chief of police during the search for Dustman’s replacement.

The city said, "Brinkley will continue leading the department during the transition."

Excelsior Springs Chief of Police Greg Dull; Farmington, New Mexico, Chief of Police Steven Hebbe; and Kansas City, Missouri, Police Maj. Keith Kirchhoff were the other finalists for the IPD chief of police job.

Now, Grain Valley will have to begin its search for a new police chief.

"We are very early in this transition, and our immediate focus is on ensuring continuity within the Police Department and supporting our employees and community through the change," the city said in a statement to Jackson County reporter Claire Bradshaw. "City leadership and the Board of Aldermen will be discussing next steps, including the process for selecting our next Police Chief. Once that process has been determined, we will share additional information with the community."

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