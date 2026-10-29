Community rallies to replace stolen ATV for Blue Springs band ahead of Rose Bowl Parade appearance

BLUE SPRINGS, MO — KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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The Blue Springs High School marching band is turning to the community for help replacing an all-terrain vehicle that was stolen in September.

The ATV was stolen from where it was locked up outside next to the band garage, according to the Director of Bands. The marching band involved the police and while that investigation is still ongoing, there is little hope of recovery.

The Golden Regiment marching band has been borrowing a community member's ATV in the meantime. With the Tournament of Roses Parade appearance coming up, the community is now fundraising to replace the vehicle through efforts that include a GoFundMe and a Culver's fundraiser night.

Why does a marching band need an ATV? Director of Bands Dr. Tim Allshouse said it comes down to student safety.

KSHB 41 NEWS Dr. Tim Allshouse

"The ATV helps us move all of this equipment. It's actually 2.5 tons of equipment, from wherever we are and a lot here at school, even down to a football game to pull all the speakers, the marimbas," Allshouse said. "It's not a luxury. It's definitely, it's a safety, a concern for the kids, and we have no way to really make this work."

The Culver's fundraiser is happening Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Blue Springs location on South 7 Highway. All day fundraising is from 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM; 15% of sales will be donated between 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM. They are offering donation incentives as well:



$3 Donation: Scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard coupon

$5 Donation: Concrete Mixer coupon

$10 Donation: Value Basket coupon

The goal is to raise $2,500 Thursday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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