KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Demolition of Independence’s former City Hall/Municipal Court is underway.

Tod Palmer/KSHB 41 Demolition of former Independence City Hall underway

KSHB 41’s Tod Palmer stopped by 111 E. Maple Ave. on Monday to check on the progress.

He noted much of the pile outside the caution tape appeared to be benches, carpet and office supplies.

KSHB 41's Tod Palmer checks out demo of old Independence City Hall

The Mid-Continent Public Library will take over the space once the demo is complete.

The library system plans to spend $44 million to build its new headquarters.

Tod Palmer/KSHB 41 Demolition of former Independence City Hall underway

“We have deep roots in this community, and we look forward to planning our next chapter and finding the best possible solution for Library staff and the community we serv,” MCPL Executive Director Aaron B. Mason told Palmer in January.

Nearby businesses previous expressed relief that MCPL would be moving in, as the loss of city employees threatened to impact revenue.

“Even small numbers have a big impact. If you’re going to lose 100 people that occasionally go to the restaurants on a weekly basis, that does have an impact upon those individual cafes and restaurants,” said Jeff Rogers, Independence Square Association executive director.

Matt Reeb/KSHB Jeff Rogers, Independence Square Association executive director

Independence’s new Municipal Commons, which the city says was designed as a “one-stop-shop” for common city services, is now home to the health department and utilities customer service. Municipal Commons is located in the former GEHA building on East Jackson Drive near Little Blue Parkway.

Tod Palmer/KSHB 41 Demolition of former Independence City Hall underway

Police records relocated to 17221 E. 23rd St. S. (former Independence Utilities Center) and Independence Municipal Court moved to 223 N. Memorial Drive (current police headquarters).

Additional information about city services can be found here.

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