Family, community advocate react to Kansas City, Missouri, police officer's resignation and payout

A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer involved in multiple use-of-force investigations and the shooting deaths of three people while on duty, resigned Friday from the department.

Officer Blayne Newton's resignation from the police department comes after years of controversy and costly settlements.

The family of one victim said his departure from the force doesn't provide the accountability the family sought.

"Resigning from a job is you just leaving a job. It doesn't hold you accountable for the things that you've done," said Eboney Allmon, whose brother, Marcel Nelson, was killed, and whose son was injured when Newton shot the men in 2023.

That shooting happened when Newton responded to a road rage call. Dash camera video from that day shows how the situation quickly escalated to gunfire.

"Everything is not draw your gun and shoot to kill," Allmon said.

Newton fired his gun 16 times.

Last month, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced it would not file charges against Newton in the case.

The families of the victims filed a lawsuit against the police department. The lawsuit was settled for more than $3 million.

KSHB 41 has covered two other incidents relating to Newton.

A $65,000 settlement was paid in a separate case where he was accused of using excessive force during a 2022 arrest.

A $10 million lawsuit was filed in federal court in KCMO against the Board of Police Commissioners in the shooting death of Donnie Sanders.

Newton shot and killed Sanders after a brief vehicle chase and confrontation between the two men.

It was later revealed that Sanders was unarmed.

The case was settled with the BOPC paying Sanders estate $300,000.

"I know he's already cost the taxpayers, you know, millions of dollars," said Steve Young, the co-founder of KC Leap.

According to his resignation agreement, Newton will receive a $50,000 payout.

"Why does he deserve this payout?" Allmon asked. "That's still not accountability. That's a soft hand off because they don't want to sit and deal with him anymore."

Despite her concerns about accountability, Allmon acknowledged one positive outcome from Newton's resignation.

"The community is safer with this officer off of the force," she said.

Allmon said her son continues to live with the trauma from the shooting.

"He lives that nightmare," she said. "He heard his uncle's last cry and Kristen's last yell. Those last sounds of grief and hurt and pain."

As part of the resignation agreement, Newton cannot seek employment with the Board of Police Commissioners or apply for private security licenses through the board.

KCPD declined to comment beyond the press release announcing Newton's resignation.

