Improvements at Adams Dairy Parkway, Duncan Road start in April

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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Expect congestion during peak hours at Adams Dairy Parkway and Duncan Road starting next month, according to the city of Blue Springs.

Work to add a right turn lane from northbound Adams Dairy Parkway onto eastbound Duncan Road will start Monday, April 6, weather permitting. Because of that, the northbound lanes will be reduced to one lane of traffic. Currently, there is a left turn lane and a through traffic/right turn lane at that intersection.

The city council approved a contractor in February. The work is part of the voter-approved 2024 bond, which allocated $1.725 million for the project. Once complete, anticipated for mid-June, traffic should flow through the intersection more efficiently and reduce stacking.

The city is also preparing for another round of its Neighborhood Street Preservation Program, another item in the 2024 bond. A list of the roads to be repaved in 2026 can be found here.

Other items from the bond included the downtown revitalization, constructing Southwest 12th Street, improvements to Mock Avenue, Adams Dairy street light improvements and improvements to Woods Chapel Road at U.S. 40 Highway.

So far, the city has made progress on the downtown revitalization, with work on Main Street expected to begin this summer. The other projects have not yet been put out for bid.

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