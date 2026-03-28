Independence City Council election questionnaire: Hear from all 4 candidates

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Independence will elect two at-large City Council members on April 7.

Jared Fears is the lone incumbent on the ballot, but Lucy Young previously served on the council from 1998 to 2002 and 2006 to 2012.

Former U.S. Army Reserve Medic Cody Atkinson and real-estate agent Jackie Dorman, a lifelong Independence resident, are the other two candidates from emerged from a field of five during the February primary.

Ahead of the election, we asked all four candidates to answer a questionnaire, similar to the one we published before the primary vote, about issues in Independence.

Here are King and McCandless’ responses.

The City Council approved Chapter 100 Bonds for the Nebius data center project on March 2. It was a controversial project, so I posed multiple questions to the candidates about it:

1. Do you agree with the decision? Why or why not (e.g. What are the benefits to the city? Or what is the risk to the city?, etc.)

CODY ATKINSON: I am supportive of the project moving forward so long as the details of the contract are upheld and Nebius abides by the promises made to be a good community partner.

I do not take the decision to support the project lightly, but the building of a new power plant by a private entity to make sure ratepayers are protected, the drastically lower water usage by this project compared other older-model data centers, the confirmation that the water will not be put back into our environment under any circumstances, the commitment to using heavy native plantings to support local wildlife and reduce noise, and their support of fair wages and union labor for the construction of the project that is expected to require thousands of workers makes me feel more comfortable.

The risks are not to be dismissed. Surrounding property owners are concerned about the value of their homes and our city needs to make sure we are on top of monitoring the project every step of the way.

There are also concerns about damage to the surrounding environment and we also must make sure that construction proceeds in a manner that is minimally impactful on the environment and the final product is a model for environmental integration with dense native landscaping, bird-safe lighting and buildings, and floodplain management.

The upside to this project is not just in the thousands of good-paying construction jobs, it is also in the revenue projected for our city.

Despite the high abatement of 90% on property taxes, the city will make the bulk of its money from this project on PILOT fees. The general fund is expected to receive $30 million to 50 million per year upon full build out, the Enterprise Fund — a fund that supports electric, sewer, and water infrastructure — is expected to receive an additional $30 million to 50 million per year, and the ISD and Fort Osage school districts are expected receive a combined $30 million per year.

Additionally, the city is expected to receive roughly $9 million this year in various fees and permits. These funds will be critical in helping financially stabilize our city in the future.

JACKIE DORMAN: I don’t support a 90% tax abatement for a billion-dollar foreign company, especially when many of our residents are struggling with everyday costs.

Projects of this scale need more transparency and public input. If the benefits don’t materialize, taxpayers are the ones left carrying the risk.

JARED FEARS: I voted for this for two primary reasons: First, through the Chapter 100, electrical agreements, and existing city codes, we were able to protect the citizens of Independence from possible downside to the transaction.

Second, once completed, it will result in over $100 million a year to the city and other taxing jurisdictions. These funds are greatly needed by all the taxing entities to provide needed services to our citizens.

LUCY YOUNG: I wholeheartedly agree with the city council decision. The city of Independence will benefit overall because of the PILOTs (Payments in Lieu of Taxes).

Those PILOTS will pay millions of dollars into the general fund. Things like our streets and parks will finally have the revenues to repair or replace them and those additional revenues will be able to address those long-neglected projects.

The Nebius project has had experts scrutinize the contracts. Electrical engineers, our water-department staff, bond counsel, and our city attorneys understand the problems with other data centers. They developed strict contract language to prevent Independence being harmed like other cities were in the past.

The Nebius project also is ahead of the curve with proposed state and national legislation.

Nebius will be generating their own electricity, so that assures the IPL customers that there will be no electric rate increases.

Nebius is using a closed-loop system to limit the amount of water they use, and the water department has a contract to make sure they only use that amount.

That water-department contract will be reviewed annually by the city to make sure they follow that contract language, just like the city does with every other business in Independence.

Another point is that the city’s water department is doing a water-rate study in 2026.

Presently, the water sales do not cover the cost of operating the water department, so a water-rate increase may be needed. The water department needs additional water sales and the Nebius project may actually help prevent a water-rate increase.

2. Whether you agree or disagree, what would your funding priorities be with new tax revenue projected from the project? (e.g. restoration of prior cuts, like bus service and Adventure Oasis, a new PD HQ, debt service, something else — it’s fine if it’s a combination of things)

CODY ATKINSON: I would like more community input on how residents would like money to be spent, but after knocking a couple thousand doors and speaking with residents across our city a few things stand out that I also agree with: Basic infrastructure, like roads, bridges and sidewalks; bringing back full bus route options; public safety, like making sure our police, fire, and dispatch are fully staffed and paid appropriately; debt service to rid our city of financial anchors like the Santa Fe TIF, Rockwood solar farm, and Bass Pro Shops deal debt; clean, safe, inclusive parks to include recreations and aquatic centers.

JACKIE DORMAN: Public safety has to come first — and that includes actually delivering on what voters already approved, like additional police staffing.

Beyond that, we need to invest in roads, infrastructure, and maintaining the assets we already have. We also need a real plan to reduce debt and focus on core services.

JARED FEARS: We have a number of needs in the city, which is why we have instructed the interim city manager to hire a financial advisor/facilitator to assist us in planning for the potential inflow of funds.

We intend to listen to citizens, but some priorities for me are streets, bridges, debt payoff, codes enforcement and public transportation.

LUCY YOUNG: I want to see the priorities be: Paying down the city’s debt with the Falls of Crackerneck Creek (Bass Pro) TIF and the Santa Fe TIF.

Those combined payments currently take $4 million annually out of our budget and will continue to do so until 2045 and 2044, respectively. It is a sound policy to reduce the city’s debt.

I would also like some of that money dedicated to street and bridge projects, fully funding the 29 IPD vacancies, and expanding our IFD ARCH program that addresses 911 calls centered on mental-health issues.

We also have a need to restore our bus services, build a new municipal-court building (justice center) and the citizens want a new community center with a pool.

The city also needs to put money in an account for our future budgets. That way if things get “lean” again, the city doesn’t have to resort to asking for general-obligation bonds or another sales tax to cover those future expenses.

That is why the city council approved a contract for someone to recommend how the money should be spent before it starts coming into our budget. This is a golden opportunity for Independence to finally have amenities, like other cities do, and we can’t afford to blow one penny on wasteful spending.

3. If you do not agree with the decision, how would you fix the projected shortfalls in the city budget moving forward?

JACKIE DORMAN: We must stop making risky deals that leave taxpayers with long-term debt. The city’s financial challenges didn’t happen overnight — they’re the result of years of poor decisions.

Moving forward, we need fiscal discipline, transparency, and a focus on long-term value instead of short-term promises.

LUCY YOUNG: Although I agree with the Nebius project, I will answer this question. There is no way to “fix” the budget if revenues are less than the expenses.

We can all see in our own budgets that our own expenses continue to climb as things get more and more expensive every year.

The city has no other recourse but to continue to cut existing city services. That is why so many cities have cut or reduced bus services.

No one wants to do that. It was necessary to do so.

I also wanted to hear from the candidates about more than the data center project.

What is one thing you love about Independence?

CODY ATKINSON: The blue-collar attitude of our city. I come from a blue-collar, no-nonsense family and feel most at home when having honest and straightforward conversations about our city.

People will give you an earful, whether they agree with you or not, and, even if they do disagree, they’ll invite you in to join them for dinner or a cup of coffee and you don’t find that everywhere.

JACKIE DORMAN: It’s the people. Independence is a community where neighbors still support each other, and there’s a real sense of pride in where we live.

JARED FEARS: I love how people care about their community. As I’ve been knocking on doors this spring, it’s so apparent how our citizens care deeply about their community and want the very best for it.

LUCY YOUNG: It is hard to narrow it down to just one thing.

I love the history and the people that live here. Independence is unique between the nation’s westward expansions, the fact that President Truman made Independence his home, and the various church histories here.

We need to capitalize on that history more. The citizens are friendly and will give you the shirts off their back to help you.

What is one thing you would change about Independence?

CODY ATKINSON: I would like to make our city more small-business friendly.

I’ve spoken with a number of small-business owners here in Independence and not a single one thinks the way we go about supporting small businesses makes it easy for them to open and operate.

JACKIE DORMAN: I’d like to see us embrace our own identity. We have a rich history, and we should invest in restoring and showcasing places like the Square so it becomes a true destination again.

JARED FEARS: Independence is an older community and one with relatively low median household income.

I would like to see that median income increased to something more comparable to our neighboring communities. That would have the most positive impact on our community as a whole.

LUCY YOUNG: I would love to help bring in living-wage jobs to Independence.

I have been sending letters of support for a project of national importance that may be built in Independence. It will not only help secure the nation but also the state of Missouri and Independence too.

If approved on the national level, it would provide thousands of living-wage jobs here in Independence.

While most Jackson County suburbs have seen modest population growth, recent census data suggests Independence bucked that trend and lost residents? How can the city reverse that?

CODY ATKINSON: Support a thriving small-business community that draws people to our city. This should include cutting red tape, decreasing costs, and supporting the surrounding areas to make them more attractive for visitors.

The best way to change people’s minds about Independence is to get them here and show off how great it is.

We should also invest heavily in clean, safe, world-class parks and recreation.

We have good schools, but when young families are looking for where to move, they also want a great parks and recreation system where their kids can play and explore freely.

This would include both outdoor parks and playgrounds as well as indoor recreational facilities and aquatic centers that are accessible and inclusive for all abilities and ages.

Make sure our city is safe. Our police officers respond to more calls per capita than other comparable cities in our state and a lack of trust that our city is safe deters people from spending time here and building their lives in Independence.

JACKIE DORMAN: We need to make Independence a place where people want to stay and build a future — that means good-paying jobs, strong schools, safe neighborhoods, and more housing options.

JARED FEARS: I think we are in the process of reversing that trend already.

We’ve added housing units recently and more are coming. In addition, studies show that industrial growth brings population growth, and we are definitely in the process of seeing industrial growth.

LUCY YOUNG: To me, it is all about providing employment opportunities for Independence residents. We need living-wage jobs.

That would help create a domino effect here.

People prefer to live in communities that are close to where they work. With those new jobs, that would mean an increase in new single-family housing and an increase in the per-capita incomes here, too.

Increased wages equates to businesses wanting to locate in Independence because people have more spending power.

Independence ranks well below much of the rest of the county with respect to median household income and other financial metrics. How would you balance robust the need for city services with the realities of inflation-fueled rising costs and budget cuts?

CODY ATKINSON: We have to aggressively pursue economic growth while building out the energy infrastructure needed to attract other large industries to our city.

Energy production and independence is the path to robust economic growth in the future and we should prioritize energy infrastructure that sets us up to take advantage of breakthroughs in hydrogen, nuclear, and battery technologies so businesses looking for a new home will find it here in Independence.

Both the buildout of new energy production and the new industry investment will help raise wages and employment right here in Independence.

We should also be seeking out public/private partnerships to build a workforce prepared to meet the demands of the workforce expected to be needed for the future. Whether it be working with trade groups and unions to build out the next blue-collar workforce or private industries looking to invest here in the KC metro, actively seeking out partnerships should be a priority for our city.

For those struggling the most with affordability, we should be supporting nonprofits already doing great work here in our city to get folks into stable housing, workforce development, and financial security.

This should also include keeping the Independence Together program that has helped employ folks living on the streets to help clean up our city while providing them good pay that has gotten many of those workers into stable homes.

JACKIE DORMAN: We need to focus on services that help people get ahead — like reliable transportation and workforce training.

At the same time, we have to be responsible with spending and make sure we’re prioritizing what matters most to residents.

JARED FEARS: We plan for inflation in our budgeting process. The best way to balance this is to ask citizens what is most important to them and then work to prioritize those initiatives with the things we must do — like police, fire and critical city services.

We’ve done this in recent budgets, and I look forward to continuing this effort. Increased revenues will allow us to improve the delivery of critical city services as well as other key priorities.

LUCY YOUNG: This is where the rubber meets the road. A council has to weigh the budget with a priority-based thought process.

The citizens want a safe city and well-cared-for streets. That means funding our police department, our fire department and doing the roadway repairs we need as a first priority.

The rest of the budget must be eyed with a “supply and demand” thought process. What do the taxpayers consider as most important and what can they tolerate being reduced?

There are no easy answers but the city council must prioritize what the citizens want, and not cater to special-interest groups.

This is another reason I support the Nebius project. Those PILOT revenues will be truly transformational in our city’s budget. We will finally have the revenues to start adding budget items and not just cut city services to balance the budget.

Independence is dotted with empty storefronts and needs to increase its stock of affordable housing — problems that face pretty much every city in the region, state and country right now. How would you revitalize shopping districts and meet the housing need?

CODY ATKINSON: If buildings are dangerous or would be too costly for a private business to take on repair costs, we should have them torn down.

Vacant buildings attract criminal behavior and drag down surrounding neighborhoods, making people feel unsafe and unwelcome in their own homes.

If a building is in a good enough state, we should offer incentives to businesses/individuals who are willing to get them open again.

Lastly, to avoid increasing the number of vacant buildings in the future, we should require stricter maintenance of vacant buildings from their owners and assess penalties when those standards are not met.

It should not be on Independence residents to care for someone else’s investment.

JACKIE DORMAN: We need to make it easier to do business in Independence and support small-business owners. On housing, we should work with builders and partners to expand affordable options and also invest in rehabilitating existing homes.

JARED FEARS: We’ve been somewhat successful in revitalizing areas like the Hub and Hartman shopping centers. It’s a balancing act to provide incentives to do so with other needs for tax income.

In addition, our recent housing study calls for additional housing across all spectrums of housing types. We need to continue to balance these efforts to revitalize storefronts, while at the same time adding housing options throughout the community.

I’m in favor, for example, of providing incentives for housing infill in older neighborhoods while continuing to work with developers on new projects for housing throughout our community.

LUCY YOUNG: Our city’s history has proven that offering a tax abatement doesn’t necessarily mean businesses will move to Independence.

In 2008, the city approved Resolution 08-710 which created an enterprise zone for half of the city. That program offered tax breaks to attract or retain businesses here in Independence.

The Fairmount-Carlisle 353 Redevelopment Plan was designed to increase commercial and residential development in northwest Independence by allowing tax abatements for redeveloping properties.

Unfortunately, few actually took advantage of either of those two programs. I think the best strategy is to bring in employment instead.

The city needs to focus on drawing in large commercial or industrial projects that will provide living-wage jobs.

Currently, one-third of our citizens make $35,000 or less annually. Raising the per-capita income will attract new businesses to fill empty storefronts.

While the city could offer grants to help start new businesses or even tax abatements, there is no assurance that they would be viable without customers shopping there. Increasing the per-capita annual income would be a better plan.

Both NorthPoint and Nebius have recognized that Independence has a strong work-force potential.

Both NorthPoint and Nebius have committed to developing workforce programs with Fort Osage and the Independence school districts, Blue River Campus and MCC (Metropolitan Community College).

Creating educational opportunities with workforce training will increase the per capita. That, in turn, will encourage small businesses to move to Independence to fill those empty storefronts and add new single-family houses to our housing stock.

What makes you the right person to help Independence to a brighter future?

CODY ATKINSON: Despite being a good bit younger than other candidates, I have eight years of public-policy experience working with nonprofits on everything from economic development, small-business support, to animal welfare and public safety.

This work not only forces me to take a more holistic look at policies to make sure they are a good fit for our city, it has also taught me how to build partnerships with a variety of people and organizations.

I also have worked directly with state-level lawmakers across Missouri, and those relationships are invaluable when it comes to working with our state government to deliver results for independence.

I don’t ask which party someone is with; I ask how we can fix problems together.

I’m also the only candidate who has served in the armed forces of this country and that discipline and service-oriented mindset helps drive me to make sure my priorities are in the best interest of the entire city and its residents.

JACKIE DORMAN: I’ve lived here my entire life, and I care deeply about this community. I’ll always put people first — our residents, employees, and local businesses — and focus on making decisions that strengthen Independence long-term.

JARED FEARS: My financial background is a unique skillset that is greatly needed on the council. I believe this is why my colleagues asked me to chair the Audit and Finance Committee.

Making budget decisions and providing direction for good policy is critical.

In addition to my four years of experience on the council, I bring the experience of seven years as a city employee in the late 1980s and early ‘90s, which gives me a different perspective than most.

I believe Independence is poised to make great strides in the next four years and that I have the skillset, work ethic and experience to help make that happen for our citizens and our city.

LUCY YOUNG: I have been a fixture in Independence civic life for decades. I have a "boots-on-the-ground" approach, attending neighborhood meetings and advocating for residents.

No other city-council candidate has spoken at council meetings as many times as I have. I believe this demonstrates my consistent engagement and commitment to the issues facing our community.

I have been a watchdog for the taxpayers by holding City Hall accountable. I fought a corrupt city contract that benefited a then-seated Council member’s employer.

My platform centers on fiscal accountability, public safety and neighborhood revitalization.

I have a "back-to-basics" approach to the city budget, ensuring taxpayer funds are prioritized for essential services, like street repairs.

I have been a consistent advocate for the Independence police and fire departments to ensure competitive staffing and lower response times.

I have focused on improving the "curb appeal" of Independence, specifically addressing property codes maintenance and the stabilization of older neighborhoods.

Anything you would like to add or I wasn’t smart enough to ask?

CODY ATKINSON: I love this city and it’s where Haven (wife) and I will raise a family. We’ve worked hard to make Independence a better place to live and for others to raise a family as well and I hope that, when you go into vote, that you believe in the potential of Independence as much as I do.

JACKIE DORMAN: Independence has incredible potential. We just need leadership that listens, is transparent, and focuses on doing what’s right for the people who call this city home.

JARED FEARS: The most important decision any city council makes is the decision regarding hiring a city manager.

We just went through this process and I was excited to support Troy Anderson as our new city manager. He brings a wealth of experience to us at a critical time in our ongoing development as a city.

I can’t wait to see what he will help us do to move the city forward in very positive ways.

LUCY YOUNG: I would like the city to partner with organizations and churches to take abandoned properties and rehab them into affordable-housing opportunities. There is no point in razing properties that may be able to be rehabbed instead.

The city can waive liens and offer grant money to fund programs. It not only provides a home for a family, but also lifts the surrounding neighborhood as well.

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