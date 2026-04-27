Independence residents seek to recall Councilman John Perkins

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. A viewer sent her this tip following her coverage of the Independence data center as part of the ongoing Data, Dollars & Demand series. Share your story idea with Isabella .

—

Independence residents have filed a petition to recall a city council member following his approval of $150 billion in bonds for a hyperscale AI data center.

Neighbors submitted official filings to recall Councilman John Perkins on Monday morning. Perkins represents Independence's 1st District.

According to the petition filings, voters are seeking to recall Perkins as he "failed to adequately represent his constituents when he voted in favor... for the construction of a hyperscale AI factory; failed to maintain transparency with the citizens of the 1st District during this process; and did not advocate for the City to obtain an independent, registered environmental impact study regarding the proposed hyperscale AI facility, despite concerns about pollution and environmental impacts associated with similar facilities nationwide."

The petition requests a recall election be held to determine whether Perkins should be removed from office before the end of the current term, which ends in April 2028.

RELATED | Jackson County neighbors voiced concerns about data centers to county leaders

"Our community deserves leadership that listens to residents and prioritizes the well being of the district," Independence Community Action Committee organizer McKenna Cobb said in a statement. "After many conversations with neighbors and community members, it became clear that people feel their voices are not being heard at City Hall."

If organizers collect enough signatures within 30 days, a recall election will be held.

The Nebius data center in Independence has been a focal point of controversy between neighbors over the last few months. The proposed 400-acre facility would be one of the largest data center footprints in the metro, raising concerns about impacts on utility bills and the environment.

In a statement, Perkins told KSHB 41 he is aware of the petition, but he believes it does not reflect the "full picture of the work being done in District 1."

"I am aware that a recall petition has been submitted. While I don’t believe it reflects the full picture of the work being done in District 1, I respect the process and will continue to do the work our residents expect from me.



"My focus remains on steady leadership and results. G.O. Bond funding is moving long‑delayed bridge repairs forward, improvements are underway in Englewood, the Square, and Fairmount, and we’re working with Historic Sites on long‑term preservation needs. The 24 Highway reconstruction is also bringing major safety and mobility upgrades to the corridor.



"I have served District 1 for ten years, and I remain committed to continuing that work with integrity and focus." Independence Councilman John Perkins

—